TI-TRUST Chairman of the Board, Donald K. Gnuse Retirement Announcment

Quincy, IL, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TI-Trust, Inc. (“TI-TRUST”) announces the retirement of long-time Board member and Chairman of the Board, Donald K. Gnuse. Mr. Gnuse’s retirement will be effective in 2022. In 1956, TI-TRUST’s predecessor received trust powers and in that same year Mr. Gnuse began his work in banking. Mr. Gnuse has spent his entire 65 year career devoted to banking and trust services.

“Much has changed in the financial services arena in 65 years. I am happy to have been a part of it and to have helped grow TI-TRUST into the organization that it is today” said Mr. Gnuse.

Mr. Gnuse is a highly experienced and widely respected business leader. In the 1970s, he helped shape community and branch banking laws in Illinois and created First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. and its holding company First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. Mr. Gnuse was an active member in both the Illinois and Missouri Bankers Associations, and set the cornerstones for the development of TI-TRUST, Inc. Mr. Gnuse has also been an active contributor to his community serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Culver-Stockton College and the Quincy Salvation Army, and past Board member for Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing, John Wood Community College Foundation, John Wood Historical Society, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Good Samaritan Home, the Lindsay Church Home, and the Community Foundation of the Quincy Area.

“In 1988, Don saw an opportunity to expand traditional trust services and First Bankers Trust began offering trustee services to employee stock ownership plans all across the country. His vision set the path to grow the company” said Brian Ippensen, President of TI-TRUST, Inc. “Don is a great mentor and I can proudly say I’ve been blessed to have been part of his professional journey.”

The TI-TRUST Board has engaged a professional firm to conduct a national search to fill Mr. Gnuse’s Board seat. They have established a sophisticated process that allow them to consider all interested candidates. Through its professional advisor, the TI-TRUST Board will identify the best candidate to contribute their talents and knowledge and continue the successful strategic endeavors to achieve the Mission and Vision of TI-TRUST.

To celebrate Mr. Gnuse’s retirement, TI-TRUST will be hosting an open house. Details of the event will be sent to employees, shareholders, and business partners in early 2022.

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Ippensen, 217-221-8658 or via email at brian.ippensen@ti-trust.com

