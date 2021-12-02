BW Energy: Mandatory notification of trade

Mandatory notification of trade

Carl K. Arnet, CEO of BW Energy Limited, has today transferred his 3,721,010 shares in BW Energy Limited to an insurance company that will hold these shares under a life insurance policy where Carl K. Arnet is the policyholder, bears the investment risk and has discretion to make investment decisions.

Following this transfer, Carl K. Arnet is not holding any shares in BW Energy Limited in his own name. Please see attached form for further details.

