BW Offshore: Mandatory notification of trade

Mandatory notification of trade

Carl K. Arnet, a member of the Board of Directors of BW Offshore Limited, has today transferred his 1,310,000 shares in BW Offshore Limited to an insurance company that will hold these shares under a life insurance policy where Carl K. Arnet is the policyholder, bears the investment risk and has discretion to make investment decisions.

Following this transfer, Carl K. Arnet is not holding any shares in BW Offshore Limited in his own name. Please see attached form for further details.

For further information, please contact:

IR@bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 14 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment