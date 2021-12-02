New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities and Competitive Analysis of Unsaturated Polyester Resin in the Global Automotive Composites Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177935/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) in the global automotive composites market is attractive with opportunities in various applications, including pickups, closure panels, body panels, fenders, GOR (grille opening reinforcement), heat shields, and headlamp reflectors. The unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market is declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $0.3 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2026. The major driver for unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market growth are the increasing demand for lightweight materials, and performance benefits of reinforced composites over rival materials. UPR Composites with properties such as easy to process, high tensile strength, lightweight, good corrosion resistance and surface tension are ideal for manufacturing lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of polyester resin system with low VOC emission and increasing shift to bio-based resins.



The study includes trends and forecast for the unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market by application, material, and region as follows:



By Application [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Pick up

• Closure Panel

• Body Panels

• Fenders

• GOR

• Heat Shield

• Headlamp Reflector

• Others



By Material [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• SMC

• BMC



By Region [Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC & ROW

In this market, SMC (Sheet Molding Compound) and BMC (Bulk Molding Compound) are the major material type used in material different applications. The analyst forecast that SMC resin will remain the largest segment by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of its greater flexural strength and tensile strength than BMC. SMC also has longer fiber length and higher fiber content components in body and closure panel applications and these qualities will spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.



Within the unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market, headlamp reflector will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of composites materials in automotive applications. Closure panel is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.



North America is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and APAC & ROW is expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries.



Some of the major unsaturated polyester resin in the unsaturated polyester resin in automotive composites market manufacturers profiled in this report Polynt-Reichhold, Ashland, AOC, Swarncor, and Scott Bader.



Features of the Unsaturated Polyester Resin in the Global Automotive Composites

• Market Size Estimates: Unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (M lbs).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market size by various segments, such as application and material in terms of value and volume

• Regional Analysis: Unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, material, and regions for the unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market by application (pick up, closure panels, body panels, fender, GOR, heat shields, headlamp reflectors, and others), material (SMC and BMC), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World)

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the unsaturated polyester resin in the global automotive composites market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177935/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________