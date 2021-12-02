Global Vinyl Records Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring GZ Media, MPO France and Pallas Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vinyl Records Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the vinyl records market and it is poised to grow by $563.97 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period. The report on the vinyl records market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the aesthetic appeal of vinyl records and rising promotional events in developed nations.



The vinyl records market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The vinyl records market is segmented as below:

By Product

LP/EP vinyl records

single vinyl records

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the culture, classic, and contemporary feel of vinyl records as one of the prime reasons driving the vinyl records market growth during the next few years.



The report on vinyl records market covers the following areas:

Vinyl records market sizing

Vinyl records market forecast

Vinyl records market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vinyl records market vendors that include GZ Media AS, Implant Media Pty Ltd., Microforum Services Group, MPO France, Optimal media GmbH, Pallas Group, PrimeDisc International Ltd., Quality Record Pressings, Record Industry BV, and United Record Pressing. Also, the vinyl records market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

LP/EP vinyl records - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Single vinyl records - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

GZ Media AS

Implant Media Pty Ltd.

Microforum Services Group

MPO France

Optimal media GmbH

Pallas Group

PrimeDisc International Ltd.

Quality Record Pressings

Record Industry BV

United Record Pressing

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfq3yp