Bridgeline Draws Successful Hand for Top-Tier Trading Card Company

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their Hawksearch product has been chosen by a major trading card company to support their online search experience.



Analysts report that the Global Sports Trading Card Market was valued at $14 Billion and is projected to reach $100 Billion by 2027. This deal, a third leading trading card win for Bridgeline, is quickly positioning Bridgeline’s site search product as the go-to for trading card search software. The trading card and tabletop brand will use Hawksearch’s expansive AI abilities to support their catalog of over 40,000 items.

Hawksearch was selected due to the company’s experience in the trading card industry and it’s unique advanced search function that allows visitors to find items in a large SKU environment. Hawksearch’s AI-powered technology helps online retailers drive and convert more sales with personalized site search and intelligent recommendations.

CEO of Bridgeline Digital Ari Kahn says, “We are looking forward to working with our new partner to deliver a personalized search experience and recommendation strategy to grow bottom line revenue with our Hawksearch product.”

