Verity Offers Investors Access to Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings and Controversies Research

BOSTON & PRINCETON, NJ, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verity, a leading provider of research management software, data and analytics, today announced that Sustainalytics’ ESG Research and Ratings reports are now available through the Verity Platform. Sustainalytics is a Morningstar Company and a leading global provider of ESG research, ratings and data. Verity was formed as a result of the strategic merger between MackeyRMS and InsiderScore.

Further enhancing the Verity Platform’s robust ESG capabilities, the addition of Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings and Controversies Research reports empowers Verity users with a wide range of ESG information including ESG ratings, trends, actionable controversies, analytics, and more.

In 2020, assets under management by funds applying ESG and sustainability topped $1 trillion, demonstrating just how embedded ESG strategies have become within the investment process. The need for trusted, reliable, and timely research and ratings around ESG has never been higher. Last year, Verity introduced ESG Scorecards, enabling users to streamline investment selection, monitoring and reporting for ESG-focused portfolios.

“As the demand for timely and reliable ESG data continues to rise, we are proud to provide our customers with Sustainalytics industry-leading ESG research, ratings and data,” said Andrew Robson, CEO at Verity. “The addition of Sustainalytics’ insights combined with our ESG Scorecards enables our customers to more effectively incorporate ESG considerations into their portfolios. The flexibility of our workflow engine and dashboard toolkits, combined with Sustainalytics research and data sets, provide customers with best-in-class reporting, workflow and analytic capabilities and further delivers on our product vision to create the industry’s only one-stop, fully inclusive, end-to-end research platform.”

“We are excited to work with the team at Verity as they rollout our ESG research, ratings, and data to their community of users,” said Tim Langer, Director of Client Relations at Sustainalytics. “Both Verity and Sustainalytics are committed to expanding investor access to valuable ESG information, and we look forward to the success of our relationship.”

Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings help investors to identify and understand financially material ESG risks in their portfolio companies and how that risk might affect performance. The ratings measure a company’s exposure to industry-specific material ESG risks and how well a company is managing those risks. This multi-dimensional way of measuring ESG risk combines the concepts of management and exposure to arrive at an absolute assessment of ESG risk that is comparable for companies in different industries. The firm’s Controversies Research helps investors to identify companies involved in ESG-related incidents. These incidents are evaluated through a framework that considers the severity of incidents, a company’s accountability and whether it is part of a pattern of misconduct.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sustainalytics to provide our customers best-in-class ESG workflows and data integrations,” said Will Keuper, VP Product at Verity. “Our clients demand actionable and flexible reporting to satisfy evolving investor and regulatory requirements, and the addition of Sustainalytics data sets will further enhance our market-leading portfolio monitoring, reporting and idea generation capabilities.”

To read more about other research management modernization trends across the asset management industry, please download the Verity 2021 Investor Survey: Research Management Trends in the Year of a Pandemic.

About Verity

Verity is a leading provider of research management software, data and analytics delivered through a comprehensive platform to provide best-in-class workflow, portfolio monitoring, and idea generation solutions to more than 350 institutional investors globally. The platform is the result of a strategic merger between MackeyRMS and InsiderScore, sponsored by Resurgens Technology Partners. Between Mackey’s cloud-based research platform and InsiderScore’s data and analytics, the merged company delivers a powerful Platform combining data, analytics, and research management software solutions for investment teams conducting fundamental research for actively managed client portfolios. The company is headquartered in Boston, with offices in New York, Princeton, NJ, Seattle, London, and Sydney. For more information, visit www.verityplatform.com.