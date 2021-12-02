National Retail Solutions Joins Geopath to Enhance Advertising Audience Measurement Capabilities

Newark, NJ, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Retail Solutions (NRS), a leading point-of-sale (POS) provider for independently owned convenience, liquor, and tobacco stores, today announced that its NRS Digital Media division, which operates NRS’ rapidly expanding digital out-of-home (DOOH) place-based advertising network, has joined Geopath, a non-profit provider of industry-standard out-of-home (OOH) advertising metrics.



The integration of Geopath’s audience measurement, consumer insights, and market research equips NRS Digital Media with powerful tools to enhance the reach of its DOOH advertising platform. The platform includes NRS’ network of over 14,000 digital point-of-purchase screens placed with independent retailers across the US providing millions of daily impressions.

“Advertisers expect access to robust audience data to validate media activations and measure returns,” said Eli Korn, COO of NRS. “Our membership in Geopath provides brands and media planners with new and more granular insights into the unique audiences found in NRS stores to inform more effective media placement decisions.”

“We are pleased to welcome NRS Digital Media as a member of Geopath as it seeks insights necessary to create effective, seamless digital experiences for consumers by enhancing the planning, buying, and selling of OOH advertising across its expansive network of independent retailers,” said Dylan Mabin, EVP Operations and Acting President at Geopath.

About National Retail Solutions Digital Media

A division of National Retail Solutions, the NRS Digital Media out-of-home advertising network offers over 14,000 point-of-purchase digital display screens in 180 DMAs. Ad play reaches consumers before and during more than 66 million transaction experiences monthly and delivers more than 41 million impressions weekly. To learn more, please visit nrsdigitalmedia.com.

About National Retail Solutions

National Retail Solutions (NRS) is the leading point-of-sale (POS) provider for independently owned convenience, liquor, and tobacco stores. Through the POS hardware & software bundle, NRS PAY merchant services, and associated services, NRS empowers independent retailers to modernize and compete. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT). To learn more, please visit nrsplus.com.

About Geopath

Founded in 1933, Geopath is the industry standard that powers a more intelligent OOH marketplace through state-of-the-art audience location measurement, deep insights, and innovative market research. The organization is headquartered in New York and governed by a tripartite board composed of advertisers, agencies, and media companies spanning the entire United States. For more information, please visit http://www.geopath.org.

