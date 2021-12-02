Manitoba Harvest Introduces Hemp Hearts Health Hack to Thrive During the Holidays

MINNEAPOLIS and WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitoba Harvest, a leading hemp food manufacturer and pioneer in the natural foods industry and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tilray, Inc., introduces a hemp hearts health hack in time for the holidays. As many people jump back into previously paused holiday traditions, it’s important to remember that while this time of year can be joyous, it can also be extremely tiring and stressful. This makes it even more critical to build in simple practices supportive of healthy eating, while still enjoying favorite traditions.



Fortunately, Manitoba Harvest, a pioneer and leader in hemp-based foods, offers a simple way to support overall wellbeing by enhancing the nutritional value of holiday favorites with Organic Hemp Hearts.

Add Some (Hemp) Hearts to the Holidays

Knowing that people could use a holistic health boost during the holidays, it’s important to understand what Hemp Hearts can deliver. Each serving of Hemp Hearts offers 10g of plant protein, 12g of Omegas 3 & 6, all 9 essential amino acids1, and is rich in nutrients like magnesium and zinc. Hemp Hearts are also easy to incorporate into any recipe.

The company also conducted a survey2 to better understand how people are feeling about their health going into the holiday season. While no shock to learn that a majority of survey respondents plan to do some sort of baking during the upcoming holiday months, a dramatic 78% said they would make their favorite holiday baked goods healthier (while preserving taste) if they could. And, only around half feel like they get the nutrition needed to support their health during the holiday season.

_______________

1 Hemp amino acid profile per 30g serving contains Alanine (0.36g), Arginine (1.37g), Aspartic Acid (1g), Cystine (0.22g), Glutamic Acid (1.6g), Glycine (0.39g), and Histidine (0.20g).

2 The Manitoba Harvest survey of 656 Americans over the age of 18 was conducted in October 2021.

The Gift of Holistic Health

With amazing versatility, these little seeds can be an important part of any meal, and also happen to be compatible across multiple diets including vegan, keto, paleo, and gluten-free. While Hemp Hearts can be added to any baked recipe, here are a few to consider this holiday season: Chocolate Oat Muffins , Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Energy Bites and Hemp Hearts Chocolate Chip Cookies .

As a B-Corp certified company since 2014, Manitoba Harvest takes only the freshest, highest quality hemp seeds from field to table. Additionally, Hemp Hearts do not contain any additives, preservatives, fillers, or artificial ingredients and are Non-GMO Project Verified.

For US, visit www.manitobaharvest.com to learn more and purchase products.

For Canada, visit www.manitobaharvest.ca to learn more and purchase products.

About Manitoba Harvest

Founded in 1998, Manitoba Harvest is a pioneer and leader in branded, hemp-based foods. The Company's incredible product portfolio includes Hemp Hearts (shelled hemp seed), Hemp Protein, Hemp Protein Blends, Hemp Wellness Bars, Hemp Granola and Hemp Oil. Manitoba Harvest's products are sold globally, including approximately 17,000 retail stores across the United States and Canada.

Manitoba Harvest is a Certified B Corporation and the first Canadian food company to attain a CarbonZero Certification. A wholly owned subsidiary of Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), Manitoba Harvest is a mission-based company dedicated to inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul through the power of hemp.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, holistic health benefits of Manitoba Harvest Hemp Hearts. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Press Contact:

Caitlyn Pulitzer

cpulitzer@manitobaharvest.com

612-210-4988

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a2b0297-fa68-4fda-a388-572dca90bf2a