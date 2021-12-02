Integer Holdings Corporation Completes Acquisition of Oscor, Inc.

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturer today announced the close of its acquisition of Oscor, Inc., a privately-held company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a comprehensive portfolio of highly specialized medical devices, venous access systems and diagnostic catheters and implantable devices. From concept to commercialization, Oscor offers its customers a complete line of finished introducer systems, guiding sheaths and proprietary lead wire technologies serving the higher-growth cardiac pacing, electrophysiology, neurostimulation, cardiovascular, peripheral vascular and structural heart markets.

“The acquisition of Oscor strengthens Integer’s ability to serve our customers by expanding our product offering in steerable sheaths and cardiac and neurostimulation leads and adding low-cost manufacturing capacity to support growth,” said Joe Dziedzic, Integer president and CEO. “The addition of Oscor’s strong brand will deepen our relationships with existing customers, bring new customers to Integer, and allow us to build relationships with several emerging growth companies. We are thrilled to welcome Oscor associates to the Integer team.”



In addition, the acquisition further broadens Integer’s research and development capabilities and expands its manufacturing presence to the Dominican Republic, augmenting Integer’s already extensive global footprint and manufacturing capabilities.

“Since launched by my father, Dr. Peter Osypka, nearly 40 years ago, Oscor has been a pioneer in the field of implantable medical technology and electrophysiology,” said Thomas Osypka, Oscor’s owner, president and CEO. “I am proud of Oscor’s strong record of accomplishments, which the team can now accelerate by uniting with Integer.”

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem® comprise the company’s brands. Additional information is available at www.integer.net .

About Oscor

OSCOR Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets a variety of highly specialized implantable cardiac pacing and neurostimulation leads, venous access systems and diagnostic catheters, serving the cardiovascular and neurostimulation markets. Oscor has design, development and manufacturing operations in Palm Harbor, Fla, and in the Dominican Republic, and business offices in Germany, employing approximately 900 employees company-wide. Additional information is available at www.oscor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including the statements relating to our expectation of continued compliance with covenants and the benefits of the amendment. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or variations or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should carefully consider a number of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time and are described in Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other periodic filings with the SEC. Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements in this press release, whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Tony Borowicz

tony.borowicz@integer.net

716.759.5809

Media Relations

Kelly Butler

kelly.butler@integer.net

214.618.4216