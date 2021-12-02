One World Pharma Announces Name Change to One World Products: Sustainable Hemp and Cannabis Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One World Pharma (OTC: OWPC) (“One World” or the “Company”), the largest Black-controlled, fully-licensed cannabis and hemp producer in Colombia, today announces that it has received approval and filed articles of amendment to change its name to "One World Products: Sustainable Hemp and Cannabis Solutions" (“One World Products”), (the "Name Change"). The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the OTC under the new name "One World Products" on or about December 1, 2021. The Company's symbol will remain "OWPC", and the CUSIP number will remain unchanged.

“This rebranding is more reflective of the multiple industries and markets we are now actively participating in as a supplier of both commercial hemp and cannabis products. Our ongoing commitment to ESG standards, and the use of hemp-based products, as an environmentally beneficial alternative, is a critical aspect of our company, and is more aligned with our current approach,” stated Isiah Thomas, CEO and Vice Chairman of One World Products.

One World Products was recently selected by Stellantis as one of the first companies comprising the initial collective of The Stellantis-National Business League Black Supplier Development Program. Stellantis N.V. is one of the world’s largest multinational automotive manufacturers formed in 2021 merging Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group and includes the Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Peugeot, and Maserati brands. One World Products was selected by Stellantis to develop and supply hemp-based bioplastic solutions for interior and exterior components.



No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with questions or concerns to visit the Company’s revised website, www.oneworldproducts.com , as well as discussing any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

One World Products, Inc., is the largest Black-controlled, fully licensed cannabis and hemp producer with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada and offices and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Products planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020. The company supplies its global clients with the highest quality industrial and commercial applications for cannabis, hemp and hemp products, including derivatives in crude oil, distillate, and isolate forms with industrial scale production to serve global cannabis and hemp demand. Its products will be produced and tested to GAP, GMP and ISO standards. As its name suggests, One World is also focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, with particular emphasis on its impact on the environment as well as ensuring that its employees, particularly those within its Colombia operations, are valued and recognized for their contributions, while simultaneously maintaining stewardship over their indigenous land.

