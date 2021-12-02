Healixa Inc. to Deliver a Live Webinar Presentation via the Skyline Signature Series (TM) on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021

Manhattan, NY, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (“Healixa”, or the “Company”), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, is pleased to announce the company’s CEO, Ian Parker, will present live at the Skyline Signature SeriesTM webinar event on Wednesday, December 8th at 12 PM ET.



DATE: Wed., Dec. 8th, 2021

TIME: 12:00 PM EST

Register Here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wNFZd5A1Q8uqEBlwGOAL5Q



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. All investors must pre-register.



About Healixa Inc.



Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a “LaunchPad” of disruptive sustainable products.



About the Skyline Signature SeriesTM



The Skyline Signature Series provides public companies with a convenient and effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live virtual presentations. Our financial community participants are carefully curated and qualified by SCCG. Each individual must register and be individually vetted by SCCG to attend so that presenters are ensured of a high quality, informed, and diverse audience of financial professionals.



Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC will be compensated by Healixa for providing investor relations services relating to the Company’s securities. Please see the 17(b) Disclaimer and Disclosure Statement here: www.skylineccg.com/disclosures



About Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC



Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, with offices in Boston and New York City, is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides strategic messaging and investor communications consulting services for public corporations. Skyline delivers strategic assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by effectively communicating their corporate message and competitive advantages. Our team has worked with scores of U.S.-listed public companies worldwide across diverse industries and various market caps. We have experience with shareholder activism and crisis communications and also work with late-stage private companies to help prepare them to enter the public marketplace.



For additional information on Skyline CCG, please visit: www.skylineccg.com



Forward-looking Statements



Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Healixa Inc Contact

Bret Hedges

SVP of Strategic Partnerships

833-432-5492

Bret@healixa.com



Healixa Inc Contact

Kealy Altman

VP of Marketing, Advertising & Social Media

561-251-2966

kealy@healixa.com



Investor Relations Contact

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President & CEO

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: 646-893-5835



