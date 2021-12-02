Worldwide Restaurant Management Software Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Restaurant Management Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the restaurant management software market and it is poised to grow by $2.95 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.04% during the forecast period. The report on the restaurant management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need for large-scale client management and the growth of foodservice industry.
The restaurant management software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.
The restaurant management software market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
- on-premise
- cloud-based
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the reduction in operational cost as one of the prime reasons driving the restaurant management software market growth during the next few years.
The report on restaurant management software market covers the following areas:
- Restaurant management software market sizing
- Restaurant management software market forecast
- Restaurant management software market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading restaurant management software market vendors that include Fiserv Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., Microsoft Corp., NCR Corp., Oracle Corp., Revel Systems Inc., Square Inc., Toast Inc., and TouchBistro Inc. Also, the restaurant management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Fiserv Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NCR Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Revel Systems Inc.
- Square Inc.
- Toast Inc.
- TouchBistro Inc.
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cnoya4