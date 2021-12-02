American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Expands Distribution in New York City of CaliBear Now Available for Sale on Delivery Service Seamless, a Subsidiary of Grubhub

The Company continues to grow its distribution network with innovative arrangement as it enters $2.1 billion New York City delivery market



PLAYA VISTA, California, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces that CaliBear CBD products are now available for sale on Seamless, a subsidiary of GrubHub, a national food and beverage delivery application. CaliBear CBD products will be available throughout Manhattan on Seamless/GrubHub applications via East Village Farm and Grocery, which will also have CaliBear CBD products available for sale on site, located at 69 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003.

The agreement with East Village Farm and Grocery allows for over 1.6 million people to have access to CaliBear CBD products throughout Manhattan via the Seamless and GrubHub delivery applications. The New York City food delivery sector represents 10% or $2.1 billion, of the total US food-delivery market. This innovative agreement is part of the Company’s focus on increasing distribution through traditional channels, adding distributors in the Southeast US, and innovative agreements through its recent agreement with NFT4Play.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “I am excited to announce that CaliBear CBD products are now available throughout Manhattan on the Seamless app! The Company continues to focus on increasing distribution; our products are now available to Manhattanites throughout the borough. Adding additional stores that carry our products is always favorable to the Company; this agreement provides additional distribution through the Seamless/GrubHub delivery apps. These apps are extremely popular in urban areas, and this model is one the Company is looking to explore in other areas of the city (New York) and other locations across the country. Since the start of the pandemic, many more consumers are utilizing these apps to do more of their regular shopping, including buying health and wellness supplements. We want to ensure that the Company’s products are in front of the consumer whether at home or on their phone.”

“Increasing our door count and distribution is the Company’s number one focus; as I previously stated, our goal is to have Company products available in over 500 stores by the end of Q2. We are working to close the year strong by adding more distribution channels and stores. We will continue to seek opportunities to grow revenues and increase shareholder value. The Company continues to get closer to the launch of its new nano CBD infused and nano infused energy beverages, further increasing our product offering and in turn opening doors to more potential retailers. I will keep investors and the shareholder community apprised of new developments as we get closer to year end,” concluded Mr. Fishoff.

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health, beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes CaliBear (www.calibearlife.com) Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.co).

