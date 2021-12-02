Marel: Digitalization – Capital Markets Day 360° mini-series

English Icelandic

Please find attached the presentation from today’s CMD 360° Digitalization event.



This year, Marel is hosting a series of virtual Capital Markets Day events where Marel leadership joined by experts and customers will provide a 360° insight into how Marel delivers growth — globally, digitally and sustainably.

Today, 2 December 2021, Marel will be hosting its fourth of a total of five virtual Capital Markets Day 90 minute events with investors and market participants. The theme of today’s event is “Digitalization” where Chief Strategy Officer and EVP of Strategic Business Units Arni Sigurdsson, EVP of Innovation Anna Kristin Palsdottir and VP of Innova Software Hjalti Thorarinsson, will give insights into how the speed of digital transformation in our industry is accelerating and how Marel is positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead.

Sign up here. The event will be recorded and available on marel.com/cmd360 along other past events in the 360° mini-series.

The event is part of Marel’s 360° mini-series of virtual events, each centered around its own theme.

Marel’s CMD 360° mini-series

7 October – Virtual site visit to Marel in Iceland and customer Brim

11 November – Growth

18 November – Global reach

2 December – Digitalization

9 December – Sustainability



Investor Relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

Media Relations

For media inquiries, please contact Marel Media Relations via email globalcommunications@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8200.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Marel has around 7,000 employees in over 30 countries. In 2020, Marel delivered EUR 1.2 billion in revenues, and invests around 6% of revenues in innovation annually. By continuously transforming food processing, Marel enables its customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on Nasdaq Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in 2019.

Attachment