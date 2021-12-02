United States Lighting Fixtures Market Report 2021: Data and Trends 2015-2020 and Forecast to 2024

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in the United States (15th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Lighting Fixtures market in the United States offers a comprehensive picture of the lighting fixtures industry in the US, providing data and trends 2015-2020 and forecast up to 2024.

From one hand, the report analyzes the main trends affecting the market over the last five years, considering the production, the consumption, the imports, and the exports of lighting fixtures in the country. On the other hand, it offers an analysis of the market structure and the competitive system, an overview of the distribution system and the main players operating in the market.

International Trade

Lighting fixtures exports and imports are considered, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin. The time frame considered is 2015-2020.

Market Structure

The lighting fixtures market is divided into four main segments:

Residential-consumer

Architectural-commercial

Industrial

Outdoor

Within them, the market is further break down by types of products, by technology, and by the place of production.

Distribution Channels

The analysis of the distribution system is organized by the following channels:

Contract

Builders

Lighting Specialists

Lifestyle stores

Distributors and Reps

Home Improvement

DIY stores

E-commerce

A selection of around 100 among architectural offices and lighting designers, electrical and lighting wholesalers, and furniture stores is also included.

Competitive System

Finally, the report offers an analysis of the leading local and foreign players present in the market and in each segment considered; through sales data, market shares and short profiles.

An address list of around 120 US lighting fixtures manufacturer is included.

Among the novelties in the Report: a chapter on smart lighting and other new technologies available in the market; a focus on 22 US cities and estimation of the lighting market and lighting store sales for the top 14 US cities.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Contents of the Report, Research tools and methodological notes; Terminology

1 Basic data

United States and the lighting fixtures market worldwide:

USA. Production, international trade and consumption of lighting fixtures by segment; World production and consumption of lighting fixtures; World imports and exports of lighting fixtures: six major importers and exporters.

2 Activity trend and forecast

USA. Production, international trade and consumption of lighting fixtures, 2015-2020; Consumption of lighting fixtures,2015-2020 estimated data and2021-2025 forecasts;

Production, international trade and consumption of lighting fixtures by segment, 2015-2020; Export/production and import/consumption ratio, 2015-2020.

3 International trade

USA Exports and Imports of lighting fixtures by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, 2014-2019; Breakdown of lighting fixture exports by country of the major US companies.

4 Market structure

Analysis of the lighting fixtures market by segment: residential/consumer lighting, architectural/commercial lighting, industrial lighting and outdoor lighting.

Residential lighting segment by style (traditional, transitional, contemporary) and by type of products (floor, table, wall and ceiling lamps, downlights/spotlights, chandeliers/suspensions).

Commercial lighting segment by product (downlights, recessed, batten/modular systems, linear lighting, strip lighting, hi-bay/low bay, floor/table, decorative and professional suspensions, spot lights, projectors, wall washers, LED panels) and by destination (hospitality, office, retail, art and museums, entertainment, schools and infrastructures).

Industrial lighting segment by product/destination (industrial sites, healthcare, emergency, hazardous conditions, horticultural, marine).

Outdoor lighting segment by product (residential outdoor, urban landscape, Christmas and special events, lighting for streets and major roads, tunnels and galleries, sport plants and other large areas).

LED lighting versus traditional sources: Analysis of the lighting fixtures market by light source (conventional, LED) and special focus on LED based lighting fixtures sales on the US market of the top 50 companies. Consumption of LED based lighting fixtures, 2015-2020 estimated data and 2021-2024 forecasts.

Smart connected lighting: overview on the incidence of lighting controls and related IoT device on the lighting fixtures market and main players in the United States.

Employment: Number of employees and average turnover per employee in a sample of companies.

Manufacturing in USA/Outsourcing: Breakdown of lighting fixtures production by geographical area.

5 Distribution

Lighting fixtures sales on the US market by distribution channel, by segment: Residential and Professional.

Distribution channels considered: contract/projects, builders, specialist lighting stores, lifestyle retailers (furniture & antique shops, furniture chains, department stores), distributors & reps, DIY stores and home centres, e-commerce.

Architectural offices and Lighting designers in the US: top players; Top 50 retail sector architecture firms; Top 10 Interior Design's Hospitality Giants; Top 50 Hotels in the US; Top 150 Retail Design Firms; Top 100 US Furniture Stores; Selection of 50 US electrical wholesalers and retailers selling also lighting fixtures; Leading e-commerce websites also selling lighting fixtures

Sales by geographical area: consumption of lighting fixtures by US Region and State

Profiles of 14 US cities(economic and demographic indicators 2013-2018-2023, lighting consumption and lighting specialist sales 2013-2018-2023, business attractiveness indicator, special analysis of retail distribution)

Reference prices: USA. Lighting fixtures and LED lamps. Reference prices by product category, 2020.

Magazines; Fairs; Trade Associations.

6 Competitive system

Lighting fixtures sales in the United States, market shares and short profiles of the major local and foreign companies by segment (residential, commercial, industrial, outdoor), by style (traditional, transitional, contemporary), main products and applications: hospitality, office, retail, art and museums, entertainment, schools and infrastructures; industrial sites, healthcare, emergency, hazardous conditions, marine; horticultural, residential outdoor, urban landscape, Christmas and special events, lighting for streets and major roads, tunnels and galleries, sport plants and other large areas.

7 Demand determinants

Economic indicators; Population and income; Building activity.

Directory of US lighting fixtures manufacturers

