NorthWest Copper Announces Closing of C$20 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. ("NorthWest" or the "Company") (TSXV:NWST) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced bought deal private placement offering of 16,950,000 common shares of the Company (the “Charity FT Shares”) issued as “flow-through shares” as defined in subsection 66(15) Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”), at a price of $1.18 per Charity FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,001,000 (the “Offering”).

“Our successful exploration program in 2021 has identified multiple new and exciting targets including East Niv and Kwanika High-Grade,” said Peter Bell, President and CEO of NorthWest. “We are fully funded to advance exploration across our portfolio and to continue to explore for and delineate high-grade mineralization.”

The Offering was carried out by a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial, and including Haywood Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp. (collectively, the “Underwriters”). In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Underwriters a cash commission on certain orders equal to 5.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Charity FT Shares will be used before December 31, 2022 for exploration of the Company’s properties in British Columbia, which will constitute “Canadian exploration expenses” (within the meaning of the Tax Act), that will qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” within the meaning of the Tax Act. The Charity FT Shares are subject to a hold period expiring April 3, 2022.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper Corp. is a new diversified copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.northwestcopper.ca .

