Sonoco-Alcore to Increase Tube & Core Prices in the EMEA Region

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. announced today that due to continued inflationary pressure on the business, it will raise prices by 10 percent on all tube and core grades sold in the Company’s EMEA regions. The increase will be effective for all shipments made on or after the 13th December 2021.



“We continue to experience further cost increases in all sectors of our operations and supply chain. Even with a strong focus on implementing productivity initiatives, they are not enough to offset inflationary pressures from energy, packaging, transportation, adhesives and raw materials. As such, we are forced to pass on cost increases to the market,” said Karsten Kemmerling, Division VP - Sales & Marketing EMEA.

Sonoco Alcore S.a.r.l. is wholly owned by Sonoco (NYSE: SON) and operates 24 tube and core plants and five paperboard mills in Europe.