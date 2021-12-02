Cedar Partners With athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Bring Personalized, Digital-First Financial Experience to Patients

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedar , a market-leading healthcare financial technology platform, today announced a partnership with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth ® Marketplace , Cedar Pay is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers, enabling them to help patients more effectively navigate their post-care financial journey through personalized, consumer-friendly experiences.

At the core of Cedar Pay, Cedar's post-visit patient engagement and payment platform, is a personalization engine powered by insights from interactions with over 10 million patients. Through focused consumer testing, constant optimization and machine learning, Cedar Pay delivers the right communications and interventions at the right moments along the patient journey to drive action.

"We know from experience that a digital-first, personalized financial experience benefits both patients and providers," said Katie Jaxheimer Agarwal, vice president and head of Client Implementations at Cedar. "We are lucky to already work with athenahealth clients, including Summit Health and Westmed Medical Group, and have seen great results through our partnerships. With our inclusion in the athenahealth Marketplace, we'll be able to help more providers reach their business objectives, guiding patients to financial clarity and bill resolution, without compromising patient loyalty or satisfaction."

Providers using Cedar Pay typically see a 30% lift in patient collections and 88% patient satisfaction, with 100% of clients citing they would purchase again, according to the 2020 KLAS Patient Financial Experience report .

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for ambulatory and hospital clients nationwide. The company's vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Cedar joins a community of innovated, like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

About Cedar

Cedar's mission is to empower us all to easily and affordably pursue the care we need. As the only complete solution to address the challenges consumers face when paying for healthcare, Cedar enables a better and more transparent financial experience. Since 2016, Cedar has provided a smarter, more efficient way for hospitals, health systems and medical groups to manage the patient payment ecosystem and create a personalized financial experience, while also dramatically improving billing operations. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.

