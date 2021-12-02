Perpetual Industries Launches 506(c) Series A Preferred Share Offering for Stage One of Its Cryptocurrency Mining Division Expansion Plan

AUBURN, Ind. , Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Perpetual Industries Inc. ( OTCMARKETS:PRPI ) (“Perpetual” or the “Company”), a diversified research and development company of energy-efficient technologies and commercialization of niche products today announces that it will offer up to 140 shares of its Series A Preferred Stock at $50,000 per share for an aggregate offering amount of $7 million. The shares will be offered to accredited investors and institutional investors only pursuant to Regulation D, Rule 506(c) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Although general solicitation is permitted under Rule 506(c) offerings, purchasers must be accredited investors and meet certain Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) verification requirements for validation of their "accredited investor" status.

The purpose of this offering is to secure funds that will be directly used in the first stage of the company's expansion plan for cryptocurrency mining operations at its 22,000-square-foot facility in Auburn, Indiana. Perpetual intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for the acquisition of cryptocurrency mining processors, other computer processing equipment, data storage, electrical infrastructure, software, working capital, and for general corporate purposes.

“There is a tremendous opportunity available for Perpetual to capitalize on the global growth of cryptocurrencies to maximize the company’s return on assets in the rapidly-growing blockchain ecosystem," said Brent Bedford, chairman and CEO of Perpetual Industries. “We have received strong support in our financing activities thus far, and we are looking forward to significant growth of the company’s revenues and assets by taking advantage of this fast-growing sector.”

“We feel very confident that our Blockchain and Cryptocurrency division will grow exponentially with an influx of capital from this offering,” said Trip Thomas, CFO of Perpetual Industries. “It will allow us to execute stage one of the Bitcoin mining division plan and offer investors an attractive opportunity to expand their portfolios by getting involved in the cryptocurrency sector.”

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized and does not constitute an offer within any jurisdiction to any person to whom such offer would be unlawful. Further, the securities being offered by Perpetual have not been registered under the Securities Act, any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

For additional information about Perpetual Industries and to request our 506(c) offering materials, please visit:

finance.perpetualindustries.com

About Perpetual Industries Inc.

Incorporated in Nevada and based in Auburn, Indiana, Perpetual Industries Inc. ( OTCMARKETS:PRPI ) is in the business of research and development of energy-efficient technologies and the commercialization of niche products. The company’s divisions include blockchain, cryptocurrency mining, renewable energy, custom software, mobile App solutions, white goods, artificial intelligence, graphic rendering and cloud computing. The company’s proprietary technology is known as the XYO Mechanical Balancing Technology, designed specifically to dynamically eliminate vibration in rotating equipment to create energy-efficient, environmentally responsible products. Current projects under development using XYO include a proprietary wind turbine called The Windsilo and the OEM manufactured XYO enhanced domestic washing machine. Perpetual Industries has recently closed two key acquisitions, which now form powerful synergistic subsidiaries and divisions of the company, increasing its footprint across multiple rapidly growing markets and expanding its diverse revenue streams. In addition, the company is working on the development of solutions to integrate the powerful capabilities of disruptive blockchain technology and continuing its development of the Green Energy Mining System (GEM). For more information about Perpetual and its divisions, please visit www.perpetualindustries.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; as well as “forward-looking information” as such ‎term is ‎defined in applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation. We may use words such as “may,” “would,” “could,” ‎“should,” “potential,” “‎‎will,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and variations of these words and similar expressions to identify a forward-looking statement. Such statements reflect the ‎Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future ‎events and current information ‎available to the Company and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and ‎assumptions, including, ‎without limitation: the conditions to closing of the transaction being satisfied, including obtaining all necessary approvals for the transaction. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, ‎or should assumptions underlying the forward-‎looking information or statements prove incorrect, the actual ‎results or events may differ materially from the results or events ‎predicted. Any such forward-‎looking information or statement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. ‎Moreover, the ‎Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking ‎‎information or statements. The forward-looking information and/or statements included in this press release are made as of the date of ‎this press ‎release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any ‎forward-looking information, ‎other than as required by applicable law.

