Jitterbit Names Jill Ransome Chief Marketing Officer

Former Tangoe CMO joins executive team to accelerate Jitterbit’s growth

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the API transformation company, today announced it has named Jill Ransome its new Chief Marketing Officer, the company’s first female CMO. Bringing more than 24 years of marketing, brand development and sales management experience to the role, Ransome will lead marketing efforts across the company, strengthening Jitterbit’s footprint with the acquisitions of eBridge Connections and Wevo to build a unified, global brand.

Ransome joins from Tangoe, where she served as chief marketing officer for nearly three years. She is a highly accomplished full stack marketing executive with a proven track record of success and a passion for building brands and driving growth at transformative and start-up organizations.

“Jill’s deep industry knowledge, creative approach and results-driven leadership make her the perfect match for Jitterbit at this stage of the company’s evolution and expansion,” said George Gallegos, CEO at Jitterbit. “Her expertise in building successful marketing organizations at numerous growth-stage companies will be instrumental as Jitterbit joins with eBridge and Wevo and continues to ramp up momentum.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Jitterbit at a time of such rapid growth,” Ransome said. “Now more than ever, there is a tremendous opportunity to tell Jitterbit’s story in the SaaS marketplace, and I’m excited to work alongside this rockstar team to build a powerful global brand.”

Throughout her career, Ransome has held notable senior marketing roles at tech, infosec, market research and SaaS companies, including Excela Technologies, Novitex Enterprise Solutions, Questback, FocusVision and SilverSky.



About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit API integration platform enables companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn or @Jitterbit on Twitter.