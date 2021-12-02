CES’ Michael Berlinski Awarded 2021 Phil Symons Energy Storage Award by ESA

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Energy Storage Association has honored Michael Berlinski, Customized Energy Solutions (CES) Director of Emerging Technologies, with the 2021 Phil Symons Energy Storage Award for his dedication and expertise in driving energy storage market development forward.



Created in 2006 in honor of Dr. Phil Symons and his work in developing and growing the energy storage industry, the Phil Symons Energy Storage Award is presented each year to a recipient for their individual contributions to the advancement of energy storage. Past winners include the likes of Sen. Martin Heinrich, former Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Jon Wellinghoff, and FirstLight Power CEO Alicia Barton.

Berlinski is recognized for working to identify and remove barriers to the development of energy storage resources, and to advance efficient and nondiscriminatory wholesale electricity market rules to enable the full participation of these resources. Berlinski provided foundational ideas that helped inform FERC landmark Order 841. He was also involved in designing and implementing requirements around FERC Order 755 to enhance frequency regulation compensation in the organized wholesale power markets. In addition to his thought leadership, Berlinski is acknowledged for helping to build CES’ StorageIQ , one of the first consulting practices devoted to advising on energy storage market opportunities, and with serving numerous clients throughout his career.

“Mike has been instrumental in growing the energy storage industry with a track record few can parallel,” says Stephen Fernands, President and Founder of CES. “This is a well-deserved recognition for his work and leadership in the space, and CES couldn’t be prouder to call him one of our own.”

The award was presented to Berlinski during the keynote session at the ESA Energy Storage Annual Conference & Expo on December 1, 2021.

About Customized Energy Solutions (CES)

Established in 1998, Customized Energy Solutions is an energy advisory and service company that works closely with clients to navigate the wholesale and retail electricity markets across the United States and globally. CES offers software solutions, back office operational support, and advisory and consulting services focused on asset optimization and energy market participation efficiency. CES is also a third-party asset manager of approximately 10,000 MWs of renewable and conventional generation resources across all ISOs in the United States and Ontario, Canada. CES empowers clients to achieve their goals by helping them navigate the evolving energy markets, complex market rules, and new energy technologies. To learn more, visit CES-LTD.com or connect with CES on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

