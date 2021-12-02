Extension of the mandate of the management board member of AS Ekspress Meedia

English Estonian

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Meedia – the 100% subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp – decided to extend the mandate of Mr. Urmo Soonvald as a Member of the Management Board until 31 January 2025.

The Management Board of AS Ekspress Meedia will continue with five members as before: Argo Virkebau (Chairman), Erle Laak-Sepp, Urmo Soonvald, Tarvo Ulejev and Piret Põldoja.





AS Ekspress Meedia is Estonia’s fastest and most innovative media company covering the widest range of topics. It owns Estonia’s largest news portal Delfi , publishes newspapers Eesti Ekspress , Eesti Päevaleht , Maaleht and LP and the most popular magazines Eesti Naine, Anne ja Stiil, Pere ja Kodu, Oma Maitse, Maakodu, Tervis Pluss and Kroonika. The mission of Ekspress Meedia is to promote democracy and make its contribution to a more open, informed and digitally advanced Estonia.

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1400 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.