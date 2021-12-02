Atlanticus Announces Two Senior Promotions in Key Data and Technology Roles

ATLANTA, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (“Atlanticus,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a financial technology company that enables its bank, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to millions of everyday Americans, today announced the appointment of Brian Stone as Chief Data Science and Risk Officer and Kas Naderi as Chief Information Officer.



In the newly created role of Chief Data Science Officer, Mr. Stone will accelerate Atlanticus’ use of data science across the organization. Mr. Stone will leverage more than 20 years of experience in data and analytics, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, to expand Atlanticus’ use of these tools in support of consumer marketing, customer service operations, and collection services. He will continue to oversee Atlanticus’ credit risk function as Chief Risk Officer.

“By more broadly utilizing our analytics expertise, cutting-edge data science methods, and 25 years of data aggregation, we can help our partners better serve everyday Americans by supporting more relevant marketing, deeper customer engagement and more efficient operations through our technology platform. As we have long been at the forefront in the use of data sciences in our risk and underwriting services, we are confident that Brian is the right person to lead our efforts in the expanded use of these capabilities,” said Jeff Howard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlanticus.

Mr. Naderi, who has served as Senior Vice President, Technology Systems for seven years, will take on the role of Chief Information Officer. In this position, he will oversee all information technology systems, including Atlanticus’ core system of record and data security operations.

Mr. Howard added, “Kas has been integral to our growth and technology transformation, including leading our move to a 100 percent cloud-based infrastructure. As we continue to leverage our best-in-class technology capabilities, Kas’ leadership and vision for creating flexible, reliable, scalable, and cost-effective technology solutions will be critical to our success.”

About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation

Empowering Better Financial Outcomes for Everyday Americans

Atlanticus’ technology and proprietary data analytics enable our partners to offer more inclusive financial services to everyday Americans. Over our 25-year operating history we have serviced more than 18 million customers and funded more than $26 billion in consumer loans. Our robust technology infrastructure powers a suite of consumer loan products, including retail and healthcare credit and general-purpose credit cards offered by our bank partners. We support lenders who originate these products through an omnichannel marketing platform, including retail point-of-sale, healthcare point-of-care, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and third-party partnerships. Atlanticus also provides automotive dealers and non-prime automotive finance organizations with multiple financing and servicing programs through our CAR subsidiary.





Contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Prior

Senior Vice President

The Equity Group Inc.

(212) 836-9606

aprior@equityny.com

Media Relations

Emma Clarke

Vested for Atlanticus

(973) 735-3525

atlanticus@fullyvested.com