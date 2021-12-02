Everlane and Sailthru Celebrate 10-Year Partnership

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sailthru , a CM Group brand and the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, announced today that Everlane has been a customer for 10 years. The anniversary is a major milestone as Everlane was founded less than a year before the relationship began, and the two companies have both grown significantly. In its first decade, Everlane has sent over 450 million emails with Sailthru, while Sailthru has grown to become the largest sender of personalized email in the world, sending billions of emails annually.



Sailthru’s deep retail expertise, and a dedicated team matched to its needs, delivered for Everlane as the company expanded from online-only to store presences, as well as launches of new product lines, and through the pandemic as the company refocused its business. As Everlane’s business increased, Sailthru’s customer-centric solutions also expanded, helping Everlane evolve and improve its omnichannel marketing year after year. From implementing new testing, personalization and triggered marketing messaging to ensuring data-driven growth to thrive in the face of evolving privacy changes in the market, Sailthru provided Everlane with the best in retail marketing technology and strategy.

“Sailthru’s focus on retail and strategic customer service has made them a perfect partner to us for the past 10 years. As we set ambitious growth goals and worked to meet them, they’ve been a significant driver of our online success, and we’ve always been impressed with their innovation and commitment to our business as we’ve evolved as an omnichannel marketer,” said Heather Kollme, Director of Acquisition at Everlane.

Throughout the decade-long relationship, Everlane and Sailthru have experienced major milestones that have advanced the fashion brand’s marketing capabilities and driven consistent engagement and sales growth:

Before Everlane fully built out its omnichannel marketing team, it relied on Sailthru’s team of retail marketing experts to help with testing, implementation and personalization strategies.

Everlane worked with Sailthru to create a variety of triggered email and lifecycle programs, including abandon carts, a rich welcome series, product recommendations and churn emails to keep customers and visitors engaged. Launching cart abandon with Sailthru’s support helped Everlane achieve an open rate of 43% and a conversion rate over 5%.

Everlane implemented highly customized triggers with the help of Sailthru to launch its new sneaker line, Tread, in order to focus browse abandonment messaging on exactly the right audience.

Everlane is now using Attentive for cross-channel marketing as part of its long-term strategy to become fully omnichannel. The brand is building out an SMS capability with plans to personalize for key touchpoints including sales and new arrivals.

“It’s been a pleasure working (and shopping!) with Everlane for these past ten years as they have expanded their business and their approach to digital marketing. We work so closely as a team, and I love that they’re always ready to test new innovations and take a thoughtful, customer-first approach. We look forward to more success with them in the future,” said Cat Orlandi, VP of Enterprise Customer Success at CM Group, the parent company of Sailthru.

About Sailthru

Sailthru, a CM Group brand, helps modern marketers drive higher revenue, improve customer lifetime value and reduce churn by using its powerful suite of connected capabilities. Sailthru’s high-performance email, website personalization, mobile marketing automation, and unique integrations power new customer acquisition by leveraging machine learning and first-party data to easily deliver relevant, personalized engagement across all channels. The world’s most innovative publishers, including Morning Brew, Condé Nast, Insider and Hearst, and the world’s fastest growing ecommerce companies, including NASCAR, Everlane and MZ Wallace trust Sailthru to help them succeed. For more information, please visit www.sailthru.com.

