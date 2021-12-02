Transom Capital Acquires Wolters Kluwer U.S. Legal Education Business

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group (“Transom”), a leading operations-focused middle market private equity firm, today announced it has acquired Wolters Kluwer’s Legal & Regulatory U.S. Legal Education business, and the business has been renamed to Aspen Publishing (“Aspen” or the “Company”), a premium brand in legal education content and digital learning solutions providing students with a comprehensive suite of tools across the educational journey.



Aspen is known for its premier “red-and-black” casebooks and legal textbooks that are authored by industry-leading deans and professors and sold through multiple channels in both print and digital format. Aspen supplements these core course materials with industry-leading study aids and assessment tools to enhance student learning via briefs, guides, outlines, quizzes, flashcards and more. Aspen also serves law schools and libraries directly with a best-in-class portfolio of institutional products such as the digital library that helps schools level the playing field and improve accessibility for their student body.

James Oh, Managing Partner at Transom, said, “Aspen Publishing is a long-standing trusted brand providing best-in-class content in the legal education market. We have been extremely impressed with the team at Aspen and the strong relationships they maintain with authors and law schools throughout the country. We look forward to putting Transom’s financial and operating resources to work in partnership with the team to grow and continue its innovation and market leadership in the legal education market.”

Nicole Pinard, CEO, Aspen Publishing, said, “We are committed to continuing our tradition of providing high-quality content and the latest thinking from the brightest minds in the legal industry. Our vision for the future includes embracing learning science and technology to improve learning outcomes. We are thrilled to work with the Transom team to further invest in innovation, accelerating our ability to help our customers make a positive impact in the world.”

Kirkland & Ellis acted as corporate legal advisor and Perkins Coie LLP acted as the financing legal advisor to Transom. Varagon Capital Partners provided the debt financing for the transaction.

ABOUT TRANSOM CAPITAL GROUP

Transom (www.transomcap.com) is a leading operations-focused private equity firm in the middle market with more than $650 million in assets under management as of December 2020. The firm's functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and proven ARMOR Value Creation Process combine with management's industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

ABOUT ASPEN PUBLISHING

Aspen Publishing is the leading provider of educational content and digital learning solutions to law schools and undergraduate institutions in the U.S. and around the world. Aspen provides premium learning solutions for legal education through its casebooks, study aids and supplements which are written by leading deans and professors. Aspen’s innovative institutional suite of products such as the Aspen Learning Library, Digital Bookshelf and Connected Quizzing also help schools and libraries in maximizing student successes. For more info, please visit: https://www.aspenpublishing.com/

