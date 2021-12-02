Verizon 5G Internet coming to more ho-ho-homes & businesses

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today Verizon is offering more customers more super fast 5G internet for their homes and businesses. Customers in parts of Dayton, OH and Jacksonville, FL can now sign up for 5G Home Internet or 5G Business Internet, depending on their needs. Both services are ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or work flexibly.



Super fast 5G for your home or business



5G Home, a new kind of home internet, is truly unlimited broadband service with no data caps. It’s super fast! You can experience max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps.1 It’s also affordable starting at just $50 a month2 for Verizon customers with a qualifying mobile plan, and $70 a month2 for customers without a qualifying mobile plan. Plus, you can set up 5G Home on your own time. And, Verizon will offer up to $500 to cover early termination fees for customers who leave their current internet provider and switch to 5G Home Internet.3

5G Business Internet is a wireless alternative to cable internet for businesses of all sizes and includes professional installation, multiple pricing and service options, and unlimited data. Verizon is also offering a 10 year price lock4 for new customers, no long-term contract required, and a credit of up to $1,5005 to offset early-termination fees for eligible customers switching to Verizon from another Internet provider.

The best Internet deals for the Holidays



Just in time for those holiday gatherings at home, new 5G Home customers will get access to some of the best entertainment streaming platforms: Disney+ for 12 months6 and AMC+ for 12 months.7 Also, if you’re looking for a way to connect all of your smart devices, you’ll get a Google Nest Hub Max8 on us. Plus, sign up for 5G Home and you’ll get a one-time $100 credit off your bill.9

If you’re a new LTE Home Internet customer, you’ll also get Disney+ for 12 months6 and AMC+ for 12 months7, a Google Nest Mini8 for your smart home needs and a $100 credit off your bill.9

Sign up for 5G Home or 5G Business Internet today



Visit verizon.com/5g/home/ to find out if 5G Home Internet is in your area. And check out all of the broadband options for your home at verizon.com/home. Visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet to learn more about 5G Business Internet features and availability, and check out verizon.com/ltebusinessinternet to learn about additional fixed wireless broadband options for your business.

5G Internet continues to expand across the country

Verizon’s continued expansion of 5G Home and 5G Business Internet rolls on - with 5G Home Internet now available in parts of 62 cities, and 5G Business Internet available in parts of 59 cities. We’re just getting started.

1Max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps. Typical upload speeds around 50 Mbps. Depending on location, uploads over 5G Ultra Wideband or 4G LTE. 4G LTE backup.

2With Auto Pay and paperless billing. $50/mo with new or existing Verizon mobile plan of $30/mo or more. Subject to VZW Agreements and credit approval. Additional terms apply.

3For new 5G Home Internet customers who terminated their prior Internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF) within the last 4 months. Offer is non-transferable and has no cash or refund value. Documentation of the ETF for Internet from your prior service provider must be provided w/in 90 days after 5G Home installation/setup and offer will be fulfilled via bill credit, to your Verizon account, in the amount of the ETF up to $500. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. If we or you cancel your 5G Home Internet service w/in 90 days after installation/setup, the ETF credit will be charged back to your final bill. Other terms apply.

4Guarantee applies to the base Internet monthly access fee, excluding applicable taxes, fees and equipment charges. Terms apply.

5Offer for new 5G Business Internet customers who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider within 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF up to $1,500. Offer is non-transferable and has no cash or refund value. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. Other terms apply.



6Disney+ on us for 12 months from time of enrollment, then auto-renews at $7.99+ tax/mo (or then-current monthly price), charged to Verizon bill, unless you cancel w/ Verizon. Offer available with eligible new Verizon service; one offer per eligible Verizon account. Offer valid until 1.19.22 for Fios, valid until 1.4.22 for LTE Home/5G Home. Must install Verizon service, enroll w/ Verizon and redeem w/in 60 days of install or by 4.19.22 for Fios, or install by 4.4.22 for LTE Home/5G Home, whichever is first. Subject to additional terms.

7AMC+: Offer valid thru 1.19.22. Must install eligible Verizon Home internet services and redeem offer w/in 60 days of installation date, or by no later than 4.19.22, whichever is first. After 12-month promo periods end, your AMC+ subscription will auto-renew at $8.99/mo., unless you cancel w/ Verizon. Cancel any time. One offer per eligible Verizon account.

8 LTE Home/5G Home-Google Mini/Hub Max: Offer valid thru 1.19.22. Must install and maintain eligible Home internet services in good standing for 65 days and redeem offer w/in 60 days thereafter, or by no later than 6.19.22, whichever is first. Verizon reserves the right to charge back the value of the Google promotional device if eligible service is canceled w/in 180 days. Google and Nest are trademarks of Google LLC.

9 $100 BIC: Offer valid thru 1.4.22 for new 5G Home & LTE Home customers. One-time $100 bill credit applied w/in 1-2 bill cycles after service activation

