A record $112.6 million donated to 43,000 causes through Benevity on GivingTuesday

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Benevity, Inc., the leading provider of global purpose software, announced that a record-setting $112.6 million was donated through its platform on GivingTuesday 2021. This is more than double the $55 million donated in 2020 and the highest single-day amount in Benevity’s history.



“We are blown away by the results this GivingTuesday,” said Kelly Schmitt, Benevity’s CEO. “Thank you to the companies and their employees who showed up for causes close to their hearts. At a time when more employees are seeking purpose at work, and more consumers are evaluating brands on their commitment to social and environmental issues, it is inspiring to see companies step up and be a force for good. We are incredibly proud that our platform was able to handle these record-breaking volumes without issue.”

This year, 498 companies took part in GivingTuesday campaigns through Benevity’s platforms, an increase of 23% year over year. The company also saw an 83% increase in the number of people participating. The dollars committed will support 43,396 causes in 108 countries.

In addition, 165,000 volunteer hours were logged, an increase of 46% over 2020. Overall, 474,000 Acts of Goodness were tracked through the Benevity platform on GivingTuesday, including donations, volunteer hours, positive social and environmental actions, and grants.

Leading up to GivingTuesday, Benevity’s data showed that giving was down nearly 20% versus 2020, a year that saw a huge shift toward corporations, employees, customers and communities acting on issues related to the pandemic and social and racial justice.

“These outstanding results demonstrate the impact of individuals coming together to put global issues and social impact front and center,” said Sona Khosla, Benevity’s Chief Impact Officer. “On this day of global giving, the record-breaking growth on GivingTuesday reminds us that we are still all in this together.”

