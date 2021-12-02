Advocacy Trust Nashville Team Expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advocacy Trust, an entity of The Forge Companies, is pleased to announce the expansion of our Nashville office team to include Larkin Raynor, JD; Natalie Cannella, JD; and Amanda M. Luthy, MBA, CTFA. Larkin and Natalie will be Trust Administrators, while Amanda will be joining the team as a Trust Officer.

Larkin graduated with honors from East Carolina University with degrees in Political Science and History. She then moved to Nashville, Tennessee, earning her Juris Doctorate from Belmont University College of Law. While in law school, Larkin interned for the North Carolina Medical Society, where she reviewed the organization's Health Policy Manual. Larkin also interned with the Tennessee Justice Center, where she advocated for Medicaid beneficiaries whose healthcare coverage had been terminated. She also served as Vice President and Outreach Coordinator for the Belmont Chapter of the American Constitution Society.

Natalie graduated cum laude from the University of Mississippi with her BA in Public Policy Leadership and Political Science in May 2018. After graduation, Natalie attended the University of Mississippi School of Law, earning her Juris Doctorate, cum laude, in April 2021. While in law school, Natalie participated in the Transactional Law Clinic, where she practiced business law skills on behalf of low-income Mississippi small business owners. She also served as a law clerk for a justice on the Mississippi Supreme Court in the summer of 2020.

Amanda M. Luthy joins the Nashville team with a solid background in the trust world, an ability to teach others, and problem-solving skills from various business roles. Amanda will use her unique skill set serving beneficiaries and participating within the Advocacy team as a problem solver. Before joining Advocacy, Amanda served in the Estates Division and Personal Trust at Cumberland Trust in Nashville. She has her CTFA license, an MBA from the University of Chicago, and a BA in Economics & Mathematics from Knox College in IL.

Amanda, Larkin, and Natalie will be working under the leadership of Nashville Regional Director Jaclyn Berry and Senior Trust Officer Chase Himes. Jaclyn states: "Advocacy Trust is fortunate to add Larkin, Natalie, and Amanda to the team. They each confirm Advocacy's commitment to growth in Nashville and our intentional, focused service to our beneficiaries and their families. We are attracting the best candidates to deliver exceptional service."

