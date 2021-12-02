The Boston Globe Names ProcessUnity a Top Place to Work for 2021

CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity, a leading provider of third-party risk and cybersecurity management software solutions, has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 14th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe.



“We are thrilled to be named a Top Place to Work for the second time,” said Sean Cronin, CEO of ProcessUnity. “We’ve created a truly unique culture focused on customer success and innovation with career growth opportunities and work-life balance. This recognition from The Boston Globe is further validation of what sets us apart from other companies. I’m delighted to work with such a talented and committed team every day as we create compelling new products and deliver value for our customers.”

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

“The workplace is undergoing a once-in-a-lifetime transformation, and the companies that embraced that change, and put their employees’ needs first, really stood out,” said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor.

Hundreds of organizations worldwide rely on ProcessUnity’s highly configurable, easily deployable cloud-based tools to protect against internal and external cyber and information security risk. The company’s Vendor Risk Management software has consistently been recognized as an industry-leading solution that automates the third-party risk management lifecycle, while its Cybersecurity Program Management product offers a single, comprehensive platform for centrally managing an organization’s entire cybersecurity program. Together, ProcessUnity’s customers have access to a powerful cloud suite that enables businesses to understand and manage risks across people, applications, systems and third parties.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 80,000 individuals at 363 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering more flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce, and, above all, remembering to have some fun along the way.

ProcessUnity is hiring. If you’re interested in joining one of the Top Places to Work in the greater Boston area, visit https://www.processunity.com/about-us/careers/.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity’s flagship solution, ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management, protects companies and their brands by reducing risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. ProcessUnity helps customers effectively and efficiently assess and monitor both new and existing vendors – from initial due diligence and onboarding through termination. Headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts, ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. For more information, visit http://www.processunity.com/.

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.

ProcessUnity Contact

Sophia Corsetti

978.364.3892

sophia.corsetti@processunity.com