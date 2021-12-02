Veritext Legal Solutions Announces CLE-Xtreme Day

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, today announces the company is offering four different CLEs, including the debut of its all-new Legal Tech Lab, during the company’s CLE-Xtreme Day taking place December 9.



Legal Tech Lab was created due to popular demand from paralegals and attorneys. It provides practical, hands-on, step-by-step education on the technologies developed for conducting remote proceedings, managing exhibits and creating video clips. This CLE offers one general CLE credit, takes place at noon EST and is presented by Mike Murray, director of technical and creative solutions.

Complex Cases Simplified provides tools, tips and tactics to assist in the management of multiparty complex litigation. It will look at security, scheduling logistics, managing exhibits and much more. This CLE offers one general CLE credit and takes place at 1:30 pm EST.

Preserving Testimonial Evidence looks at the latest tools in preserving evidence, tactics on capturing native electronic files, strategies on conducting remote depositions and more “in the trenches” tips and tricks. This CLE offers one general CLE credit and takes place at 3:00 pm EST.

Social Media: Discovery, Ethics, Evidence & Sanctions shows how social media can blur the lines between private and public information and what risks law firms need to be aware of associated with social networking. This CLE offers one ethics credit and takes place at 4:30 pm EST.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring all of these webinars to the legal community – all in one day,” states Valerie Berger, senior VP of marketing and communications for Veritext. “We know that fitting CLEs into busy schedules can be difficult to do. This one-day event is a great way for legal professionals to get their needed CLEs done before year end while gaining valuable knowledge on topics facing the community today.”

For more information or to register for these CLEs, visit https://www.veritext.com/cle-xtreme/.

Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details – so legal teams can focus on the case.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753