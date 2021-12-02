SaskTel Advances Partnership With Wireless Digital Transformation Leader eleven-x to Enable Smart City Initiatives Across the Province

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global supplier of wireless Smart City solutions, eleven-x, is excited to announce it is extending its partnership with industry-renowned telecommunications leaders SaskTel to optimize Information and Communications Technology networks in Saskatchewan. Under the multi-year agreement, eleven-x will continue to manage and operate SaskTel’s network of LoRaWAN® gateways, and SaskTel will also resell eleven-x’s world-class wireless sensors and solutions to advance the province’s Smart City initiatives.

With decades of experience in their respective industries, the expanded partnership between eleven-x and SaskTel will significantly improve current and future telecommunications networks in Saskatchewan.

“We’re pleased to continue our relationship with eleven-x as we work together to provide a diverse range of next-generation solutions while optimizing innovative technology and delivering an exceptional quality of service and experience to our customers,” said Doug Burnett, President and CEO of SaskTel.

Last year, eleven-x provided support in the deployment of LoRaWAN networks, a low power technology solution, to facilitate the development of smart cities in Saskatchewan. The benefits of this network include a longer battery life for sensors, near-zero maintenance and reduced upkeep and ownership costs. Some of the Smart City solutions that are near implementation in Saskatchewan include, waste management, soil monitoring, asset tracking, people counting, environmental monitoring, AMI water metering and indoor air quality monitoring. Cities currently participating in solution pilots include Regina, Saskatoon, Meadow Lake, Melfort and Moose Jaw.

A leading wireless technology and solution provider, eleven-x utilizes battery powered sensors that last for 10 or more years to provide solutions that offer secure connectivity via a multi-use network, as well as device management capabilities and analytics via integration with city data platforms and customized dashboards.

SaskTel is the leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider in Saskatchewan. With a goal of raising the standards for connecting people through state-of-the-art smart technologies, SaskTel offers a wide range of ICT products and services needed to compete and succeed on a local, national, and global scale.

This partnership is expected to reshape the telecommunications and IoT landscape in Saskatchewan, laying the groundwork for future expansion and development. It provides a unique opportunity to provide top-tier telecommunications services and integrated Smart City solutions that will produce a significant return on investment.

“eleven-x is very happy to combine our resources and expertise with SaskTel to accelerate adoption of smart city technologies in Saskatchewan. Working together, the provision of a carrier-grade LoRaWAN® wireless network, along with industry leading smart city solutions deployed on that network, will ensure that cities are enabled with optimized, cost-effective solutions with long battery life” shares Dan Mathers, CEO & President of eleven-x. “Expanding this partnership is a major step in creating efficient and connected cities and will lead to superior social and financial outcomes for communities.”

For more information about SaskTel’s LoRaWAN-based IoT solutions, visit www.sasktel.com/business/products-and-solutions/iot/lorawan.

For more information about eleven-x and its range of innovative Smart City solutions, visit www.eleven-x.com.

ABOUT SASKTEL:

SaskTel is the leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider in Saskatchewan, with over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 1.4 million customer connections including 639,000 wireless accesses, 289,000 wireline network accesses, 289,000 internet accesses, 114,000 maxTV subscribers, and 81,000 security monitoring customers. SaskTel and its wholly-owned subsidiaries offer a wide range of ICT products and services including competitive voice, data and Internet services, wireless data services, maxTV services, data centre services, cloud-based services, security monitoring services, advertising services, and international software and consulting services. SaskTel and its wholly-owned subsidiaries have a workforce of approximately 3,400 full-time equivalent employees (FTEs). Visit SaskTel at www.sasktel.com.

Website: https://www.sasktel.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SaskTelSupport

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sasktel/?originalSubdomain=ca

ABOUT ELEVEN-X INC:

eleven-x simplifies IoT and facilitates faster, evidence-driven decisions through wireless connectivity and real-time data collection for Intelligent Cities, Campuses, Buildings and Industry. We offer complete device to cloud LoRaWAN® solutions, comprised of accurate and reliable sensor networks delivering secure data to our customers through easy-to-use dashboards and industry standard APIs. Organizations rely on eleven-x’s wireless connectivity expertise to deliver turnkey solutions that improve operations, simplify processes and deliver value in today’s connected world. Visit eleven-x.com for more information.

Website: https://www.eleven-x.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/eleven_x

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eleven-x

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/eleven-x

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mark Hall

Head of Marketing

eleven-x

mark.hall@eleven-x.com