Liveops Selects SAP Litmos as Technology Partner and Backbone to Agent Learning and Certification Strategy

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liveops Inc ., the leading provider of skilled virtual workforces for contact center services, today announced it has selected SAP Litmos ® as its technology partner to deploy a scalable learning management system for its virtual agent community. Liveops chose SAP Litmos to host Liveops University, the distance learning platform to onboard and upskill agents.



Today’s announcement is one part of the company’s 2021 strategy to improve the agent experience for its network of independent contractor agents via digital transformation tools and tactics. Liveops’ approach to distance learning is critical for the agent community since agents are geographically dispersed across the United States. Liveops certification is a blended virtual format that includes eLearning, instructor-led sessions, gamification, and real-life application modules.

“Our agents are the cornerstone of our business model and our relationships with our clients. Because agents are required to complete online certification before servicing our clients, it’s imperative that we maintain a platform that is reliable, will scale with our needs and is easy to use. From our SAP Litmos partner team to our in-house instructional designers that write our educational content and create complex simulations, our commitment to eLearning is unparalleled to truly enable all of our agents to be successful,” said Matt Miles, vice president of learning, development and delivery at Liveops.

Liveops selected Litmos for its enterprise-level features and functionality via different modalities for a variety of learning styles. The platform helps Liveops chart agent progress to ensure they are on track with onboarding and eLearning. Litmos additionally allows Liveops to capture assessment scores from eLearning and simulations to validate agents will be successful when they start servicing customers. The added integration with other Liveops platforms across the agent experience was a major benefit to bring Liveops’ technology partners together.

“Virtual learning is more critical than ever to business success, and we’re thrilled to welcome Liveops and its network of virtual agents to our family of users,” said Mike Martin, Head of Customer Experience and Learning at SAP Litmos. “Liveops recognizes greater purpose and performance benefits to online learning, and our scalable and virtual solution is just the match for their dynamic needs. We look forward to our continued partnership in the years to come.”

Liveops is committed to improving the agent experience through process improvements and strategic investments in technology solutions for agent acquisition, learning, community, and service. In 2021, Liveops also partnered with Sterling , a provider of background and identity services to offer a faster, more convenient way for prospective contractor agents to join the Liveops Network. Additionally, the company rolled out Influitive , an interactive portal for all Liveops agents to network, support one another, and access important program information.

About Liveops

Liveops is a virtual contact center offering an on-demand skilled network of onshore virtual independent contractor agents for all customer service and sales needs. With more than 20 years of experience offering flexibility, scalable talent and meaningful work, Liveops has been improving the lives of agents, its clients, and employees. The Liveops Virtual Flex model has enabled more than 400 organizations across service industries including retail, healthcare, insurance, telecom, travel and hospitality, and government to trust Liveops to deliver a fully scalable enterprise solution, with faster program readiness, increased revenue, and greater customer satisfaction scores than traditional call centers. For more about Liveops, visit http://www.liveops.com/ .

