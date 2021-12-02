FCC Bolsters Leadership Roster with Leading Blockchain Developers and Product Managers

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Carbon Corp., (“First Carbon” or the “Company”), a next generation technology platform focused on democratizing tokenized access to carbon credits and ESG solutions, has accelerated its blockchain and smart contract development capabilities, as well as bolstered its executive team via the addition of key personnel. The Company has also enhanced its product management and business development competencies resulting in expedited commercialization timelines for its minting platform MintCarbon.io (“MintCarbon”).



First Carbon is pleased to introduce Mo Yang as CEO, Derek McKenzie as Head of Business Development, Adrian and Perry Haldenby as internal Blockchain Data Development Advisors, Muriel Schvartzman as Platform Design Lead and Eddie Law as Lead Developer.

First Carbon leverages leading technical capabilities to engage with global carbon credit producers, brokers, purchasers and streaming services. The Company’s ESG tokenization platform MintCarbon.io (“MintCarbon”) provides an onramp to the blockchain for carbon credit holders and aims to generate revenue through multiple streams including but not limited to upfront minting and recurring royalties.

Demand for voluntary carbon credits is forecast to increase significantly, driven by surging corporate net zero commitments globally. The Institute of International Finance believes there is "huge upside potential" for voluntary carbon credits, predicting the market could be worth as much as $100B/year by 2050.

Increased pressure on corporations to implement Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) policies has resulted in rapidly growing demand for carbon offset markets. Due to these developments, the total value of global carbon markets grew five times since 2017, hitting a record $261 billion in 2020 (compliance & voluntary markets combined.) (Refinitiv, Carbon Research Report, August 2021)

MANAGEMENT OVERVIEW

Mo Yang (CPA CA) is a performance-oriented leader who has extensive experience in the areas of currency trading, regulatory reporting, blockchain/crypto business accounting, management reporting, technology implementation, capital raising and VC investment.

Mo’s expertise has allowed him to advise companies such as Polymath and related companies in a CFO capacity on tax structuring, financial reporting and operations management. Mo’s experience includes building and growing tech companies with complex holdings, M&A, capital raising and complex cryptocurrency accounting and treasury management.

Mo is a graduate of the Master program of accounting at Concordia University in Quebec, speaks fluent English, French and Mandarin and is a Certified Professional Account.

Derek McKenzie founded Charlotte Street Associates (“CSA”) in 2016. CSA supports immediately recognizable banks, insurers, asset managers and start-ups with product innovation. Previously, Derek worked at Sun Life’s International Investment Centre consulting with global business units on product innovation, asset allocation (CAD6B) and manager selection. The team’s global relationships exceeded CAD100B and encompassed more than 100 global asset managers. Derek is a CFA Charterholder.

Adrian Haldenby is the Head of Data Science at Blimp Homes where he leads the creation of novel experiences for consumers and real estate agents that combine crypto and AI powered models built using home, listing, geography and usage data. Adrian led the Data Science team at GALE Partners, a creative media consultancy and Adage’s Data Agency of the Year, where he owned the consumer data product offering for Alchemy, GALE’s CDP. Adrian was recognized for his work by Business Insider, named a Top 40 Rising Star Revolutionizing Advertising, in 2020.

Perry Haldenby, Blockchain Tech Advisor, is the Chief Technology Officer at Blimp Homes. Perry is responsible for overseeing the development and dissemination of Blimp’s technology for external customers, real estate agents, vendors, and other clients to democratize the home searching process and redistribute value back to users.

Prior to joining Blimp, Perry was the CTO of Bunz, a social bartering platform that launched the #PayPeopleNotPlatforms initiative dedicated to rewarding users for their participation on the site. Alongside his CTO experiences, Perry has over a decade of expertise working in tech with companies like CGI and TD and co-founded a Y Combinator backed hardware+software startup, Amulyte, that focused on empowering seniors.

Muriel Schvartzman is currently Director of Product Design at Ampli powered by RBC Ventures. Muriel helps enable Canadians to earn cash back on their everyday purchases while building loyalty and driving acquisition for brands. Muriel is also a consultant helping startups ship digital products with a focus on human-centered design. She has over 8 years of experience working with diverse brands such as Borrowell, Walmart, Zebra Technologies, Allstate, BMO, David's Bridal, Mackenzie Investments, Hain Celestial, Path Factory, Brizi, and Halp.

Eddie Law is a Development Lead at Royal Bank of Canada (“RBC”). He is currently working on the development of a next-gen business payments platform. Eddie spends his day coding up event driven microservices, improving engineering practices + continuous delivery, and being the glue between tech business and design.

Eddie has spent over 6 years building and shipping scalable products as a Software Engineer, with a focus on crafting delightful customer centric experiences. Before RBC, he led the front-end web development efforts at the social bartering platform Bunz. On top of revamping the front end React code base and build pipeline, he played a significant role in the creation of the Bunz cryptocurrency and its integration into the system. Eddie also led the efforts to improve search and recommendation capabilities on the backend.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Mo Yang, CEO of First Carbon Corp remarks, “We are pleased with the progress of our platform development which is currently in beta testing. Our growing pipeline of business development leads is a testament to the carbon market’s need for a platform such as MintCarbon. We are on track to commence minting non-fungible tokens (“NFT’s”) and thus initiate revenue streams for Q1-2022.”

Derek McKenzie, Business Development, “Recurring revenue is built into the DNA of NFT’s and the incredible growth in carbon markets provides us with an unprecedented opportunity to combine the two fields into one seamless platform. MintCarbon.io will unlock access to a global pool of cryptocurrency investment while dramatically increasing liquidity in the historically opaque and fragmented voluntary carbon trading systems.”

About First Carbon Corp.

First Carbon Corp is a next generation technology platform company focused on democratizing tokenized access to carbon credits and ESG solutions. Its flagship platform MintCarbon.io offers carbon offset holders an onramp to the blockchain by enabling the minting of carbon credits into decentralized NFTs on the low-emission Polygon network. MintCarbon NFT’s are powered by Ethereum and tradeable on global decentralized platforms based on the blockchain. The ERC1155-compliant tokens are to be backed by real, verified carbon credits, providing increased transparency, liquidity and security in carbon offset trading.

MintCarbon makes it easier for companies to take part in the global effort to reduce their impact on the environment. Benefits of the platform include: Permission-less global trading on decentralized trading platforms (such as OpenSea.io) operating 24/7/365; Secure and easy access for investors into an emerging asset class; Access to a growing pool of capital in the cryptocurrency markets; Programmable functionality through smart contracts and composable primitives that enable new types of capital formation and trading; and a reliable framework designed to increase the flow of capital into carbon reduction initiatives, helping underfunded environmental companies and projects.

