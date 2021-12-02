ICOA announces launch of NFT program with the Transforming Education Donor Fund and Scholas Occurrentes to promote educational opportunities for students in under-developed countries around the world

Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICOA, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICOA) (“ICOA” or the “Company”) a publicly traded Nevada company and a national provider of wireless and wired broadband Internet networks in high-traffic public locations, currently entering the DeFi, Blockchain, Crypto and NFT space through multiple acquisitions, announces the launch of an initiative with the Transforming Education Donor Fund and Scholas Occurrentes which will work to support their mission of fostering education across the globe.

ICOA has signed an agreement to tokenize and distribute two paintings from Scholas Occurrentes, with the participation of His Holiness Pope Francis and renowned artists Mr. Brainwash, Domingo Zapata, and Martha Saenz as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain.

Scholas Occurrentes, an international organization present in 190 countries on five continents through its extensive educational network, was created by His Holiness, Pope Francis. Its mission is to create the Culture of Encounter; by bringing young people together from diverse backgrounds in an educational experience that generates understanding across the globe.

With the growing popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), ICOA will be looking to the blockchain to bring the NFT project to fruition through its most recent acquisition, iBG, whose vision is to enable users to navigate the complexities often associated with Decentralized Finance and blockchain with ease.

iBG brings its expertise in blockchain and the iBG token will enable the distribution of the NFTs that will be created from this partnership with Scholas.

“Everyone at ICOA is honored to partner with such an important platform and organization such as the Transforming Education Donor Fund and the Scholas Occurentes to help them raise money to further their mission of promoting education around the world. This partnership will kickstart the launch of our NFT platform, and we are excited to enter this booming field as we see great value in building this expertise within our company” said Hadria Wong, CEO of ICOA Inc.

This collaboration between ICOA, Transforming Education Donor Fund and Scholas Occurentes is a way to make art more accessible to a global audience through digital technologies.

We invite shareholders and investors to follow our social media handle on Twitter for daily updates on the latest developments.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/icoa_inc

About ICOA INC.

ICOA, Inc. is a national provider of wireless and wired broadband Internet networks in high-traffic public locations. ICOA provides design, installation, operation, maintenance, and management of WI-FI hot-spot and hot-zone Internet access. ICOA owns or operates broadband access installations in high-traffic locations across 40 states, located in airports, quick-service restaurants, hotels and motels, travel plazas, marinas etc. ICOA networks are compatible with widely used 802.11x technology and with virtually all Internet service providers. ICOA is currently entering the DeFi, Blockchain and Crypto Space through multiple acquisitions.

About iBG Finance

iBG is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) wealth management platform designed to bring simplicity to users interested in entering the cryptocurrency and the DeFi market. iBG is equipped with the latest Robo Advisory technology to offer algorithm-driven recommendations.

Website: https://ibg.finance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IbgFinance

About Transforming Education Donor Fund:

The Transforming Education Donor Fund (TEDF) aims to combine art, sports and technology in order to promote culture through education, bringing together global agendas and empathy among humans to build a better tomorrow, starting with our youth. TEDF was developed as a partnership between Scholas Occurrentes and PVBLIC Foundation with a mission to bring investments to achieve the integration of students with the help and the commitment from various social actors, bringing together schools and educational networks around the world with different technological, athletic and artistic proposals.

The Transforming Education Donor Fund is a Donor Advised Fund (DAF) that can be supported with any asset contribution – cash, stock, or other assets.

For additional information about Transforming Education Donor Fund, visit the official website: www.transforming.org

About Scholas Occurrentes:

Since its inception, Pope Francis dreamed of Scholas as the possibility of giving a concrete response to the call of this era, conferring on him the task of educating in the openness to the other, upon hearing that gathering the pieces of an atomized and empty of meaning world, and start creating a new culture: the Culture of Encounter. Today, more than twenty years after his first experience in Argentina, dreamed up by the then archbishop Jorge Bergoglio -today Pope Francis- Scholas is constituted as an International Organization of Pontifical Law, with offices in Argentina, Vatican City, Chile, Colombia, Spain, Haiti, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Mozambique, Panama, Paraguay, Portugal, Romania and the United States; present with its network in 190 countries, integrating more than 400 thousand educational centers and reaching more than one million children and young people around the world.

For additional information about SCHOLAS, visit the official website: www.scholasoccurrentes.org

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.