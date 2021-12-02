808 Announces Trike Delivery Begins and New Marketing Campaigns

Bradenton, Florida, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC Pink: RNWR) (“808” or the “Company”), today announces that the Company has launched its new marketing campaigns and started delivery of its electric reverse-trike vehicles and electric mopeds.

According to Mr. David Chen, President and CEO of the Company: “We are very excited about this new milestone, and we are gearing up to a new level of marketing and sales campaigns for 2022. We just finished our debut at The Florida Mall in Orlando, the Deland Air Show and IAAPA Expo over the past three weeks, and we are going to exhibit our product lines at the Central Florida International Auto Show starting December 3rd this week. We will be exhibiting our product lines aggressively and try to create maximum exposure on the market in 2022. As our Orca is currently the only electric reverse-trike pocket-rocket product available on the market today, we are confident we will have a very nice year in 2022. We have been moving at lightning speed towards our goals, and we are very excited about the bright future and growth potential of our company. “

Company will soon offer its other recreational products, such as UTV, golf carts, go karts, electric mountain bikes, golf trikes and others.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements using the words “hope,” “anticipate,” “may” and statements regarding the potential growth of the Company, and future plans and objectives of the Company and SilverLight, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SilverLight International Group

SilverLight Aviation, LLC is an American aircraft manufacturer based in Zephyrhills, Florida, specializing in the design and manufacture of gyroplane or autogyro aircraft in the form of kits or ready to fly aircraft. SilverLight Electric Vehicles Inc. is the electric reverse-trike vehicle division which is based in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

