Rubius Therapeutics Named to the List of Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe and Top 3 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island by Providence Business News

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™ for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that for the second year in a row the Boston Globe has named the Company among its annual Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the medium-size employers category. In addition, Providence Business News included Rubius among the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island in the midsize employer category for the second year in a row. Rubius placed third on the list.



“We are thrilled and honored to be among the Top Places to Work both in Massachusetts and Rhode Island for the second year in a row,” said Theo Proukou, chief people officer at Rubius Therapeutics. “We have a culture unlike anywhere else, one that is uniquely tied to our values and emanates through the work that we do for patients every single day. These awards are only made possible because of our employees and their commitment to our culture and mission to create life-changing cellular therapies for patients who need them.”

Rubius is built on the core values of integrity, inventiveness, inclusivity, courage and urgency and prides itself on consistently living these values across every function at every level. The Company’s benefit offerings help employees thrive, both at work and at home, taking each individual’s physical, mental and financial well-being into consideration. Rubius is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and its manufacturing facility is in Smithfield, Rhode Island. For more information on Rubius’ culture and benefits, please visit rubiustx.com/careers.

The rankings in the Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work in Massachusetts list are based on a survey collected by Energage, an employee research and consulting firm. Employers around the state were invited to have their employees take an anonymous survey covering factors from leadership to benefits to feeling appreciated.

The Providence Business News’ Best Places to Work list is a statewide survey and awards program designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Rhode Island, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 72 total companies, broken down by size of the employer. The companies were judged based on human resource policies and confidential surveys of employees compiled by Best Companies Group.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM® was designed to genetically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics™ that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius’ initial focus is to advance RCT™ product candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging two distinct therapeutic modalities — potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. Rubius Therapeutics was recently named among the 2021 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe, and its manufacturing site was recently named 2021 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island by Providence Business News. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com, follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn or like us on Facebook.

