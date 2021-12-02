LPL Financial Welcomes HPK Provident Advisors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that HPK Provident Advisors has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. The team reported having served approximately $230 million in advisory and brokerage assets*, and joins LPL from FSC Securities Corporation, part of the Advisor Group network of broker-dealers.



The family-led business dates back to the early 1960s when Ron Zucchelli founded the Western Pennsylvania-based practice. His son-in-law and grandson, David Harper and Colin S. Harper CFP®, followed his footsteps as financial advisors and are honored to continue his legacy after his 2012 retirement. They were joined shortly after by fellow advisors Michael Kutch CFA and Brian Paluso CFP®, CLU, RICP, AIF, and the firm has expanded to include another registered office in Sarasota, Fla.

“The investment landscape has grown incredibly complex over the years, so we’ve brought together a team of advisors who each bring different specialties to the firm. We take a collaborative approach to helping each and every client to pursue their goals, working through our exclusive DREAM financial planning process: Discover, Reduce Stress, Expectations, Action Items and Moving Forward,” David Harper said.

As the team continues to grow and provide clients with elevated service experiences, they turned to LPL for the next chapter of their journey. “We were looking for additional resources and innovative technology with single sign-on, and we found that with LPL. The move has simplified so many of our day-to-day tasks, and we expect to get back a couple hundred, if not thousands, of hours per year so we can enjoy doing what we do best: helping our clients,” Harper said.

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, “We extend a warm welcome to David, Colin, Michael and Brian, and we’re honored to support the meaningful work they are doing to continue Ron’s legacy. We are committed to investing in innovative capabilities and tools that can help advisors differentiate their practice and increase their value to clients. Technology plays an integral role in our advisors’ practices, and we do more than just deliver leading tools. LPL uses integrated workflows and innovative business solutions to create a seamless user experience so advisors have greater capacity, more ease and additional resources to be able to deliver more value to their clients. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with HPK Provident Advisors for years to come.”

