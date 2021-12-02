Canada Authorizes CovClear™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test for At-Home Use

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empowered Diagnostics LLC, a U.S.-based manufacturer of innovative rapid diagnostic tests, announced today that it has received authorization for its CovClear COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test in Canada for at-home use. CovClear is a lateral flow test that can detect active COVID-19 infection among symptomatic or asymptomatic individuals. The lower nasal swab test produces highly accurate results within minutes and is quick and easy to use. It has been researched, developed and manufactured in the United States.

CovClear demonstrated 96% sensitivity and 100% specificity compared to a high-sensitivity RT-PCR test. Accurate results are essential for effective mass testing, easing COVID-19 restrictions, and stopping the spread of the virus.

"CovClear is a game-changer for helping Canadians safely enter their workplaces, schools, and communities," said Barry Abraham, President of Empowered Diagnostics. "The professionals at HealthCanada have been nothing short of extraordinary in their speed and diligence in bringing the highest-quality tests to market. We are proud to work with them to deliver widespread access to rapid testing to homes and businesses across Canada."

Empowered Diagnostics is uniquely equipped to deliver affordable rapid tests worldwide, with the ability to manufacture millions of tests per month. CovClear will soon be available in retail and point of care locations throughout Canada. For more information, visit www.empdx.net.

About Empowered Diagnostics

Empowered Diagnostics delivers innovative, best-in-class diagnostic tests developed by leading experts in healthcare and biotechnology. Our mission is to empower people with the knowledge and confidence to understand their health through reliable, affordable, high-quality tests. Based in Pompano Beach, Florida, Empowered Diagnostics is one of the largest-capacity manufacturers of rapid diagnostic solutions in the United States.

