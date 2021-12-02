Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

English French

MONTREAL, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:



Raymond James 2021 Technology Investors Conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 9:40 am ET

BMO 2021 Growth & ESG Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 1:00 pm ET

The Company’s presentations will be available via live webcast and archived replay on Nuvei’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.

