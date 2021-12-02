Connecterra and Lely Announce Strategic Partnership

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Dutch-based startup, Connecterra, a world leader in using artificial intelligence to deliver insights to farmers, and Lely, the global leading supplier of robotics and management systems for dairy farming, announced the start of a robust co-development and commercial partnership. The announcement follows a pilot with Lely’s Digital Farming Group. The pilot program was designed to test an integration between Lely Horizon and Connecterra’s artificial intelligence platform, Ida.

The successful effort has resulted in commitments to several strategic initiatives. As a first step in the agreement, Lely will now license Ida Enterprise for use in their farm management system Lely Horizon.

“We believe that digitization of dairy farming is key and needs to be handled with care. Integrating with partners like Connecterra to develop a strong platform helps farmers to bring out the value in their data. The experience in the pilot with Connecterra's people and technology left a strong impression on the team and involved customers. We are excited to expand our efforts with Connecterra,” said Freddie Ruijs, Head of Digital Farming at Lely

In addition to the internal rollout, Lely and Connecterra will begin a multi-year, co-development initiative. Teams from both companies will expand from the pilot learnings, with a shared goal of further enhancing the farmer and advisor experience.

“Connecterra’s mission is to empower farmers and advisors to improve productivity using Ida’s artificial intelligence. Our continued collaboration with partners like Lely will accelerate our mission and most importantly, deliver real results to real people," said Nynke Slegten, Director of Product at Connecterra.

Successful co-development efforts could lead to a joint launch of new features, as well as opportunities for more Lely customers to give permission to incorporate their data and access Ida’s platform.

"The industry is poised to rapidly evolve, and we are trailblazing across multiple dimensions with this partnership. Together we have incredible potential to bring cutting-edge, transformative insights to thousands of farmers around the world," said Yasir Khokhar, CEO of Connecterra.

About Connecterra

Connecterra is on a mission to empower farmers to increase their productivity while reducing the impact of farming on the planet. The solution is Ida, the intelligent dairy assistant. Ida’s platform uses artificial intelligence to enable farmers, their advisors and other stakeholders to make better decisions that lead to a more efficient, productive and ultimately, sustainable dairy industry. The Amsterdam-based company has teams in New Zealand and the United States, a product presence in 18 countries and partnerships with industry leaders around the globe.

About the Lely Group

Lely, founded in 1948, directs all its efforts towards creating a sustainable, profitable and enjoyable future in farming. Circling the cow, the company develops premium robotics and data systems that increase animal welfare, flexibility and the production on the dairy farm.

For more than 25 years, Lely has been leading in the sale and service of automated milking systems to successive generations of dairy farmers across the globe. Every day, Lely inspires her employees to offer customers innovative solutions and be a reliable partner for long-term advice and support. With her Head office in The Netherlands and a worldwide network of dedicated Lely Center locations for tailor-made sales and support, the Lely Group is active in more than 45 countries and employs around 1.600 people. More information: www.lely.com.