Australia Glamping (Cabins & Pods, Tents, Yurts, Treehouse) Market Report 2021

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Glamping Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Accommodation Type (Cabins & Pods, Tents, Yurts, Treehouse), by Age Group (18-32 Years, 33-50 Years, 51-65 Years), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australia glamping market size is expected to reach USD 256.5 million by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2028

Glamping or glamorous camping is a modern form of camping that has become a trend across the world. At music festivals, glamping is offered as an upgrade option at a reasonable price, especially if it is going to be a multiday activity. A rising number of concerts and big music festivals in various parts of the world is expected to be one of the key driving factors for market growth.



Most vacationers all over the world prefer to go on vacations with a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities apart from site-seeing. A few people incorporate a day or two of glamping in their schedule as it combines taking a vacation with nature combined with the luxury of living in a fine hotel.

The consumers' search for unique experiences is expected to have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period. While de-stressing and relaxation are the key factors that are expected to propel the expansion of the glamping market, the rise for eco-tourism as well as the need for a healthy lifestyle is expected to have a positive impact on the industry.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has left an unprecedented impact on the glamping market in Australia. Interest in camping among new and experienced campers was evident, before the coronavirus pandemic. After government restrictions on traveling to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, the industry faced a decline in growth in 2020. Travelers maintained a distance from natural spaces, outdoor recreation activities, and other people.

However, the industry is regaining momentum. Since the conventional hospitality industry including hotel, resorts, and restaurants have had a diminishing impact, camping and glamping have experienced an increase in demand due to its provision of social distancing, hygiene, and every once in a while, break far away from the city.



The market players are trying to focus on catering a variety of services along with the usual camping experience. Players are striving to establish partnerships with hotels, restaurants, and resorts in nearby locations to reach a broader consumer base.

In 2019, Baillie Lodges entered into a joint venture with an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners, LLC (KSL) heralding an exciting new chapter in Baillie Lodges' quest to deliver Australia's finest collection of luxury lodges. Also, Silky Oaks Lodge in Queensland's Daintree Rainforest was the first property to join Baillie Lodges following the new partnership agreement.



Over the past few years, there has been an upward trend in the number of international travelers visiting Australia. In 2019, approximately 9.4 million tourists arrived in the country from overseas which up by 2.4% from 2018. Safari glamping tents have become one of the key attractions in Australia.

With the increasing number of safaris owing to the amazing wildlife in the country, the glamping market is anticipated to witness positive growth during the forecast period. The rising inclination of tourists, as well as locals, is expected to fuel the demand for glamping in the country.



Australia Glamping Market Report Highlights

The cabins and pods product segment accounted for the largest share of 47.1% in 2020. The growth is majorly supported by multiple features offered by this accommodation type including lockable doors and windows, increase privacy with bathrooms attached, and Wi-Fi connectivity

Consumers in the age bracket of 18-32 years accounted for the highest revenue share of about 44.6% in 2020 and expected to maintain its trend during the forecast period

The rising prominence of sole traveling among millennials is further encouraging this age group to opt for glamping services driving the growth of the market

Some of the key market players include Under Canvas, Canopy and Stars, Baillie Lodges, Tanja Lagoon Camp, and Collective Retreats

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Australia Glamping Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis



Chapter 5. Australia Glamping market: Accommodation Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Australia Glamping Market: Age Group Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

The Last Best Beef LLC

Under Canvas

Collective Retreats

Tentrr

Eco Retreats

Baillie Lodges

Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd.

Tanja Lagoon Camp

Wildman Wilderness Lodge

Paper Bark Camp

PurePods

Getaway House, Inc.

Hoshino Resorts Inc.

AfriCamps Boutique Camping

In2thewild Tiny Holidays

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3bn30