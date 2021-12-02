IMAC Holdings Strengthens Executive Team to Accommodate Rapid Growth

Founding Partner of Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Center Promoted to IMAC Chief of Staff

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”) today announces a promotion and multiple new hires to accommodate the Company’s rapid growth in both IMAC Regeneration Centers and The Back Space subsidiary.

Sandy Miller, founding partner of IMAC’s Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Center in 2015, has been promoted to the position of Chief of Staff for IMAC. Ms. Miller has served as Vice President of Clinical Development for IMAC over the past three years. The Company has also hired Norleidy Hernandez as Human Resources Director. Ms. Hernandez joins IMAC from St. Charles Surgical Hospital where she served as Director of Human Resources. Additionally, Frank DeVito, III, has been hired as Director of Sales. Mr. DeVito comes to IMAC from Sage Settlements where he served as one of their leading sales consultants while working with thousands of attorneys nationwide.

“IMAC’s growth has continued in the fourth quarter with our Baton Rouge acquisition and opening of multiple The Back Space locations. As a result, Sandy’s promotion and the hiring of Norleidy will help us to accommodate this growth, providing important structure to our expanding staff needs,” commented Jeffrey Ervin, Chief Executive Officer of IMAC. “Collectively, they hired twelve The Back Space employees this quarter to satisfy store openings and we expect to complete training for all chiropractic physicians anchoring the pilot stores before December 18. Meanwhile, Frank’s talents are a perfect fit to grow our injury service initiatives for IMAC clinics. These three professionals satisfy key components of building and sustaining our growth objectives within the clinics and The Back Space storefronts.”

IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic, and life science therapies for movement restricting diseases. IMAC is comprised of three business segments: outpatient medical centers, The Back Space, and a clinical research division. With treatments to address the aging population, IMAC Holdings owns or manages more than 15 outpatient medical clinics and has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, including Ozzie Smith, David Price, Mike Ditka, and Tony Delk to promote a minimally invasive approach to sports medicine. IMAC’s The Back Space retail spine health and wellness treatment centers deliver chiropractic care within Walmart locations. IMAC’s research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur.

