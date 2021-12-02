V Group Embarks on New Venture

Carlsbad, CA, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: VGID) is delighted to announce the newest venture and opportunity secured by V Group for the benefit of V Group shareholders.

On December 1st, 2021, V Group signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to purchase a dynamic company in the Health Care Industry. This company is positioned in the highly lucrative and rapidly growing Elderly In-Home Care Industry.

The In-Home Health Care Industry generated approximately 135 billion dollars domestically in 2020 and is expected to increasingly grow as the population becomes older and they desire a more compassionate and personal approach to Elderly care. Studies show that when given the choice, the overwhelming majority of Elderly greatly prefer the comfort, convenience and security of their home rather than an assisted living facility. The acquisition company specializes in providing the Elderly clients with the companionship, the care and the support required whether it be part-time assistance or around-the-clock care. The Company only employs qualified and experienced Care Givers that are attentive to the needs and desires of the clients. The Company has a very simple Mission Statement: “Treat every patron as if they were your own Mom and Dad.”

The potentially multi-million-dollar company, positioned in a multi-billion-dollar industry, has nearly unlimited growth potential. The marriage between a dynamic company such as this and V Group (a publicly traded company), will provide the Company the exposure and resources needed to reach its full potential. The Company will offer a great opportunity for V Group shareholders to participate in a growing enterprise in a very dynamic sector. This acquisition adds substantial revenue without interrupting any other venture or opportunity V Group is currently or will be engaged in.

V Group has requested 30 days to complete the due diligence process. V Group has enlisted the services of an accounting firm to inspect the finances of the Company to ensure the financial fitness of the Company. Once the due diligence is completed and V group formally closes on the acquisition, V Group will announce the name and contact information of the acquisition Company along with the details of the agreement.

V Group invites the public to follow us on Twitter at VGroup20.

V Group’s CEO, Mr. Lawrence Twombly will be conducting a year-end conference call on Wednesday, December 8th at 4:00PM West Coast Time (7:00PM East Coast Time). There will be a re-cap of the year’s activities, a preview of upcoming events followed by a question-and-answer period. Mr. Twombly invites all to attend. The Dial-in number is (267) 807-9601. The Access Code is 526855601

.

Forward-Looking Statement Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.



Lawrence Twombly, CEO

info@anddrinks.com



Twitter: @VGroup20

www.anddrinks.com

760-613-8828 (V Group)



