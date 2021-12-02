AXL INU Token Pre-sale Is Going Live Soon

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Axltoken pre-sale is finally going live soon. At the pre-sale, participants will get the chance to secure $AXL tokens. Whatever they will purchase during the pre-sale can only be accessed at the end of the sale. The pre-sale will happen in two phases. The first phase will be hosted on Gate.io as a public sale, while the second phase will be hosted on BSCPad and ETHPad as a private sale.



Axl token is the native currency of the AXL project. Axl is a decentralized exchange based on a smart chain routing that supports both the Ethereum chain and the Binance smart chain. Users who have digital assets on either platform can make their trades without switching from one platform to the other. This helps in reducing operational costs. Users also have the option to switch from one blockchain to another.

The exchange will support Liquidity Providing, Yield Farming, Staking, Launching IDO, NFT, and Lending & borrowing.

Even though the $Axl will be the native token of the platform, the $Axls will be used as a reward token of the system. The AXL tokens can be used for trading on the AXL DEX. Since cross-chain interoperability is allowed, they can use the tokens on either blockchain.

Through the AXL platform, users can access the NFT platform for a chance to mint their NFT or get an opportunity to buy their favorite NFT. The ecosystem features up to 10,000 unique collectible characters that AXL Inu inspires. They contain 20 ELONs and 80 zombies.

AXL will provide liquidity to market makers. That means that when market makers give assets to the platform, they get a reward in return which will be in the form of AXL tokens. Most of the time, market makers make an income from the trading fees.

Yield farming is an income-generating activity for platform users. One can lock up their assets in a liquidity pool for a certain period in yield farming using smart contracts. They can then get a share of the yield, a portion of the transaction fees, or interest from lenders or governance tokens.

The platform has a staking option where AXL holders can stake the tokens in the staking pools and get rewards and transaction fees. When the pre-sale is over, four staking pools will be available, which will be distributed fairly between the Ethereum chain and the Binance Smart chain. Users will either stake AXL and get it as a reward or stake AXL UniSwap LP tokens or Pancake Swap LP tokens in return for AXL tokens.

The decentralized exchange option is not an ordinary one as there is a DEX aggregator that will help one get the best prices for their trades. When a trader places a transaction, it is split across several DEXes and the liquidity pool to ensure the trader gets the best deal.

Since the system is decentralized, there are fewer intermediaries, and hence users will enjoy speed, automation, and security. Connecting lenders and borrowers will be seamless, which helps in earning rewards.

Through the platform's IDO launchpad, AXL pad, different crypto projects will launch an IDO and distribute tokens. The various projects will have to access AXL tokens as it is the native currency of the ecosystem.

Users can buy $AXL at a fixed rate of 0.00075 USD per 1 $AXL during the pre-sale. The Pre-Sale will only support ETH and BNB. All $AXL purchased can be accessed at the end of the pre-sale. The token has a total supply of 100B, and only 25% of it will be available during the pre-sale.

To participate in the pre-sale, one has to decide on their preferred network, either ETH or BSC. They will then need a MetaMask wallet and send their ETH or BNB in it. They can then swap their ETH or BNB for the AXL token.

