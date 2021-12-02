Global Flue Gas Analyzer Market Report 2021: Market Reached a Value of $756.21 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach a Value of $1,252.46 million by 2028: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flue Gas Analyzer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Installation Type (Inline, and Portable), Gas Component (COx, NOx, SOx and Others), and Application (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Cement Plants, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper Waste Incineration, and Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)” report has been added to Vantage Market Research offering.



The global Flue Gas Analyzer market was valued at USD 756.21 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,252.46 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.51% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Overview:

Rising Demand of Environmental Protection to Augment Flue Gas Analyzer Market

The flue gas or exhaust gas is been mostly emitted from thermal power generation and boiler equipment and from industrial furnaces that are used in case of steel production, cements production and the like is considered to be a stationary source, and a major cause of air pollution. A rapid raise is been observed in the GDP with vigorous production activities in economies such as China, India and Russia. However, the increase in global environmental pollution due to flue gas has become one of the serious issues. The environmental protection initiative, especially the Kyoto Protocol, was made essential for all countries to reduce the onset of global warming by reducing greenhouse gas absorptions in the atmosphere. Most of the states are statutorily required to conduct GHG emissions in order to reduce GHG. For instance, in 2019, Colorado enacted comprehensive climate legislation directing the state Air Quality Control Commission (AQCC) to propagate implementing regulations aimed at achieving state-wide emissions reductions below 2005 levels of at least 26% by 2025, 50% by 2030 and 90% by 2050. The restrictions on flue gas emission have already been deployed in each industry in Japan and Europe. However, environmental legislation is being advanced, and full-scale implementation is been anticipated in future.

Increase in Health and Safety Concerns to boost the Global Flue Gas Analyzer Market

Coal is widely used in power generation due to its high energy generation potential in different countries. The presence of carbon, hydrogen and sulfur in coal facilitates the energy generation in coal combustion, which includes pollutants like COx, SOx, NOx, particulate matter (PM) and heavy metals that lead to severe health impacts as a result of leaching, decomposition, oxidation, volatilization, hydration, melting, and other chemical reactions. For instance, NOx has negative effects on human health and results in breathing problems, chronically reduced lung function, eye irritation, loss of appetite, corroded teeth and it can also damage the human ecosystem. Furthermore, particulate like PM10, PM20, and PM50 travel through the cell walls and affects the cell's DNA. And can result in both respiratory and cardiovascular disease and with lung cancer. Hence, owing to the health concerns the demand for flue gas analyzer is anticipated to grow significantly.

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Hold Substantial Share in the Global Flue Gas Analyzer Market

Asia Pacific is predicted to be prominent region in the global flue gas analyzer market during the forecast period. This is owing to the increase in flue analyzers demand for different application such as power generation and transmission plants coupled with the rapid urbanization and industrialization across the region. Furthermore, the rise stringent air pollution regulations in economies such as China and India are also expected to support the regional growth of the flue gas analyzer market.

The North America and Europe are likely to witness substantial growth in the flue gas analyzer market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the enhanced industrialization along with strict government regulations and environmental legislations in the regions. Additionally, the presence of prominent players in the region is also expected to support the growth of the flue gas analyzer market in near future.

List Of Prominent Players in the Flue Gas Analyzer Market:

Sr. No. Companies Headquarters 1. Teledyne Analytical Instruments California, United States 2. Emerson Missouri, United States 3. Nova Analytical Systems Niagara Falls, New York 4. HORIBA Kyoto, Japan 5. AMETEK Pennsylvania, United States 6. California Analytical Instruments California, United States 7. Testo AG Titisee-Neustadt, Germany 8. Siemens Munich, Germany 9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Massachusetts, United States 10. ABB Zürich, Switzerland

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. August 2019: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated announced the successful completion of the previously announced acquisition by Teledyne of the gas and flame detection business of 3M for $230 million in cash. The gas and flame detection business includes Oldham, Simtronics, Gas Measurement Instruments (GMI), Detcon and select Scott Safety products.

2. February 2021: Emerson introduced chemiluminescence gas analyzer with new digital communication capabilities enables reliable monitoring of nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions.

This market titled “Flue Gas Analyzer Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.51 % Market Size in 2028 USD 1,252.46 Million Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered Installation Type:- Inline, and Portable

Gas Component:- COx, NOx, SOx and Others Application:- Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Cement Plants, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper Waste Incineration, and Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

