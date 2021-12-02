Southeast Asia Pipes Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $24.8 Billion by 2028 - Growing Investments Towards Infrastructure Development

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Pipes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Application (Plumbing, Drainage/Sanitary, HVAC), by End-use (Residential, Commercial), by Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Southeast Asia pipes market size is expected to reach USD 24.8 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2028

Growing investments towards infrastructure development and the use of the product in construction refurbishment are factors expected to drive industry growth over the forecast period.



Factors such as changes in raw material prices, stringent government regulations regarding industrial processes, policies related to the environment, and sustainability of the products are likely to have an impact on the profit margins of the product manufacturers. Investors are highly exposed to long-term risks due to possible disruptions in the demand for raw materials, oil price fluctuations in the global market.



The COVID 19 pandemic has severely impacted the growth of the market in the region. Lockdown measures to curb the spread of the virus in several countries along with the disruption of the global supply chain have impacted the majority of industries including construction, food, and chemical processing.

Moreover, complexities in the supply chain also caused a shortage in raw materials supply for the production of pipes.



Southeast Asia Pipes Market Report Highlights

The polypropylene pipes segment accounted for revenue share valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2020 on account of their superior chemical resistance and lower thermal conductivity, which prompts their usage in the HVAC, and drainage systems

The plumbing application segment is expected to register a sales revenue of USD 5.6 billion by 2028 due to the growth of the residential and commercial construction in the region owing to the rising adoption of 'China plus one' strategy by the major industry players

The commercial sector accounted for a revenue share of 72.8% in 2020 due to high consumption of the product in water supply infrastructure, hospitals, and industrial facilities

In Vietnam, the market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2028 on account of rising investments for the development of drainage and sewage systems in the country driven by plans such as the Trenchless Sewerage Pipe Rehabilitation

Manufacturers focus on the production of new products for strengthening their market position. For instance, in March 2021, Wavin has launched its advanced low-noise pipe system, Wavin AS+ in Indonesia, which is currently witnessing significant urbanization and infrastructure development

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Growing emphasis on robust plumbing systems in residential and commercial buildings

Increasing maintenance and periodic replacement

Market restraint analysis

Raw material price fluctuations

Market penetration & growth prospect mapping

Porter's analysis

Company Profiles

UHM Co., Ltd.

Bina Plastic Industries Sdn. Bhd.

Bute Engineering

Vesbo Asia Pte., Ltd.

Kobelco

Aik Hock Industrial Pte., Ltd.

Binh Minh Plastics

Fine Metal Technologies Public Company Limited

Thai Premium Pipe Co., Ltd.

George Fischer Pte., Ltd.

Chinh Dai Industrial Co., Ltd.

Wavin Asia Pacific

Khoi Viet Co., Ltd.

Pipeway Industry Sdn. Bhd.

