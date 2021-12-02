Home Franchise Concepts, a JM Family Enterprises Subsidiary, Adds Aussie Pet Mobile to its Family of Brands

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Franchise Concepts (HFC), a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, has acquired Aussie Pet Mobile, a leading franchisor of mobile pet grooming services for dogs and cats.

Aussie Pet Mobile becomes the eighth brand in the Home Franchise Concepts portfolio, joining Budget Blinds, Tailored Living featuring PremierGarage, Concrete Craft, AdvantaClean, Kitchen Tune-Up, Bath Tune-Up and Two Maids & A Mop.

While at-home pet care is a new field for HFC, it is a symbiotic fit as the company continues to capitalize on its success in the franchise business model and leverage its strong culture and growing suite of products and services.

“JM Family and Home Franchise Concepts are focused on helping other companies grow and succeed, and with the strategic and innovative team that Aussie Pet Mobile already has in place, we have no doubt we will make great things happen together,” said Scott Barrett, senior vice president at JM Family and president of HFC.

Much like parent company JM Family, the story of Aussie Pet Mobile begins with an entrepreneurial founder with a passion for innovation. First founded in 1996 by Australian husband-and-wife team Ian Moses and Vivienne McIntosh, the company established its headquarters in the United States in 1999. It has grown into the number one brand in mobile pet grooming worldwide. The company is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California and operates in 95 U.S. territories with a network of 74 franchises and 354 grooming vans.

The company’s president, Leon Feuerberg, who started as a franchisee in 2006, will continue leading day-to-day operations and report to HFC President Scott Barrett.

“Our vision has always been to create a wonderful, diverse team of caring and successful franchisees all over the USA. I believe that joining the HFC family will help make that vision a reality for Aussie Pet Mobile and our franchisees,” said Leon Feuerberg. “There is a tremendous opportunity for both companies to grow together by taking advantage of the synergies which exist between us. Aussie Pet Mobile is totally focused on the long-term success of our franchisees, and we know that HFC and their parent company JM Family have the exact same focus. In every measurable way, becoming part of the HFC family will be a tremendous benefit to Aussie Pet Mobile and all our franchisees and team members.”

Aussie Pet Mobile prides itself on delivering a professional, stress-free grooming experience inside climate-controlled mobile vans. They are an environmentally friendly company which never uses cages, kennel dryers or harsh chemicals during the grooming process. The company has earned industry accolades including being ranked on Insight Success magazine’s World’s 10 Best Franchises list for 2020 and were featured in Franchise Directory and Pet Age.

DLA Piper LLP served as the legal advisor and Alvarez & Marsal Global Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor to JM Family. Eureka Capital Markets, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Aussie Pet Mobile.

About Aussie Pet Mobile

Founded in 1996 by Australian husband-and-wife team Ian Moses and Vivienne McIntosh, the company established its headquarters in the United States in 1999 and has grown into the number one brand in mobile pet grooming worldwide. Each mobile pet grooming unit is custom designed with air conditioning, heat, electricity, and water, and relies on no outside electrical or water hookups. The van’s spacious interior helps pets maneuver easily and enhances the groomer’s ability to ensure all of the pet’s needs are met. Aussie Pet Mobile certified and trained groomers will pamper your pets with personal, 100% cage free, one-on-one attention in the comfort of their own driveway.

About Home Franchise Concepts

Home Franchise Concepts® (HFC) is one of the world’s largest franchising systems in the home improvement goods and services space and among the world’s largest franchise businesses. HFC’s seven brands, including Budget Blinds®, Tailored Living®, Concrete Craft®, AdvantaClean®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Bath Tune-Up™ and Two Maids & A Mop, are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,100 franchise territories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. HFC is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, Inc., a privately held company with $16 billion in revenue and more than 4,500 associates. JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 23 consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with $16 billion in revenue and more than 4,500 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services and franchising industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors, JM&A Group, World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance), JM Lexus, DataScan and Home Franchise Concepts. JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 23 consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Attachments