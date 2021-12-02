Name Change for Symmetry Technologies, Inc., SMMR, to 'U C Inc.' and Announcement of Corporate Reorganization

LONGWOOD, Fla., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symmetry Technologies, Inc. (OTC: SMMR) (the "Company") announced today that, as filed in its home State of Nevada, it has changed its name to "U C, Inc."

The Company is presently preparing a request for filing with the Financial Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") for an immediate name change and change in trading symbol. Once approved, the Company plans to issue an announcement on the date of the implementation.

In connection with the name change, the Company is embarking on a corporate reorganization and totally new strategic business plan. The name change reflects that the Company in the future will act as a holding company for subsidiary business operations. Its business plan envisions the acquisition over time of the majority interest in several companies with revenues, positive EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and cash flow, and established business plans.

Forthcoming supplemental information on the addition of new officers and directors, a change in address and contact information and other pertinent matters will be released in the coming weeks.

About U C, Inc.

U C, Inc. is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, under the symbol "SMMR." Founded as a Nevada corporation in 2001 under the name "Symmetry Technologies, Inc.," originally it was in the software technology space. As "U C Inc.," the Company becomes a holding company pursuing a business plan to acquire over time the majority interest in legacy companies. Its strategic intent is to grow consolidated revenues and EBITDA rapidly over a 24-month period.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

U C, Inc.

Phone: 812-213-9333

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.