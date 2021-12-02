Qgiv Clients Continue to See Generosity on the Rise During 2021’s Record-Breaking Giving Tuesday

Lakeland, FLA., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, had a record-breaking Giving Tuesday for the eighth consecutive year. Following a year of 108% growth, Qgiv clients sustained giving momentum in 2021 and raised even more this year, increasing the total by another 2.5%. This marks Qgiv’s most successful fundraising day in company history.

“This year’s Giving Tuesday results show us that the outpouring of generosity in response to the pandemic hasn’t ceased,” said Todd Baylis, CEO and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “Last year we saw an unprecedented increase in dollars raised and individual donations made on Giving Tuesday. This year, our nonprofit clients were able to maintain the same fundraising totals and more. The adoption of online fundraising tools, increased digital communication with donors, and more, has helped nonprofits maintain crisis response levels of giving seen in 2020. We’re immensely proud of our clients’ Giving Tuesday fundraising success.”

Fundraising growth experienced on the Qgiv platform correlates with the increased adoption of online fundraising tools by nonprofits since the onset of the pandemic and national increases in online giving. The total number of nonprofit organizations using Qgiv for their Giving Tuesday fundraising campaigns increased 6% from 2020. The largest donation made was $46,350, with an average donation amount of $159.

“Since its inception, Giving Tuesday has been a primarily online holiday. The ability to raise money online with reliable and secure technology is paramount for nonprofits that choose to participate in Giving Tuesday,” said Chris Morata, Qgiv’s vice president of product development. “Our tools are intentionally designed to make online fundraising easy, and they include engaging features like a modern mobile-first design, recurring giving prompts, and social sharing options which are key in building a successful Giving Tuesday campaign.”

Qgiv clients incorporated peer-to-peer campaigns, customizable donation forms, event registration, text fundraising, and data tools offered within Qgiv’s complete fundraising suite into their Giving Tuesday campaigns. These features provide a comprehensive fundraising platform that can help nonprofits ­raise more on Giving Tuesday and beyond.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform empowering 13,000+ nonprofit fundraisers to raise money for their causes while keeping costs low. Through online giving and event registration forms, text fundraising, peer-to-peer fundraisers, and auction events, Qgiv provides a full suite of fundraising solutions that integrate with industry-leading CRMs and email providers to provide a personalized giving experience for donors. Founded in 2007, they now serve more than 5,500 nonprofits in the US and Canada who have collectively raised over $2 billion using Qgiv’s platform. Qgiv is known for their free, award-winning customer service, customizable platform, and flexible pricing. Qgiv is committed to helping people fulfill their passion to make a difference for others by equipping fundraisers with tools and educational resources to advance their knowledge and move their missions forward. To learn more, visit www.qgiv.com.

Qgiv became a Sphere company in 2019 to strengthen its impact on the nonprofit sector. Sphere, a Waud Capital Partners private equity portfolio company, offers over 20 years of expertise in payment processing, finance, and data privacy to keep Qgiv and its nonprofit customers at the forefront of compliance and payments.

